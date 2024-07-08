Israel orders residents to evacuate as tanks target Gaza City districts

Cairo — Israeli tanks advanced into the heart of Gaza City from different directions on Monday and Israel ordered Palestinian civilians to evacuate neighbourhoods after a night of bombardments which Gaza authorities said had killed dozens.

Residents said the air strikes and artillery barrages — which took place as multinational negotiations for a ceasefire deal intensified — were among the heaviest attacks on the Gaza Strip in nine months of conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, was one of the first areas that Israeli troops moved into at the start of the war. But fighting with militants still holding out there has persisted and civilians have sought shelter elsewhere, adding to multiple waves of displacement. Much of the city lies in ruins.

Residents said neighbourhoods of Gaza City had been bombed throughout the night into the early morning hours. Several multistorey buildings have been destroyed, they said.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service said it believed dozens of people were killed, but emergency teams were unable to reach them because of ongoing offensives in Daraj and Tuffah in the east and Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra and Rimal further west.

Gaza residents said tanks advanced from at least three directions on Monday and reached the heart of Gaza City, backed by heavy Israeli fire from the air and ground.