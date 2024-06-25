Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN.
Jerusalem — Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the government must draft ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the conscript military, a decree likely to send shockwaves through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.
For its survival, Netanyahu’s coalition relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties that regard longstanding conscription exemptions as key to keeping their constituents in religious seminaries and away from a melting-pot military that might test their conservative customs.
The ultra-Orthodox conscription waiver has become especially charged as Israel’s armed forces, made up mostly of teenaged conscripts and older civilians mobilised for reserve duty, are overstretched by a multi-front war, in Gaza and Lebanon.
“At the height of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is more than ever acute, the court's unanimous ruling said.
Most Israelis are bound by law to serve in the military, whereas ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students have been largely exempt for decades.
Seminary students must be drafted to military, Israeli court rules
The ultra-Orthodox conscription waiver has become especially charged as Israel’s armed forces are overstretched
Reuters
