World / Middle East

Gaza’s failing health system weighs on neighbours

But no evacuations have been carried out since Israel took control of the Rafah crossing, says World Health Organisation

04 June 2024 - 17:13
by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
The damaged Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, April 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Geneva — Healthcare systems of neighbouring countries are feeling the strain as thousands of critical patients from the Gaza Strip are evacuated for treatment of complex injuries and ailments, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

“The ripple effect on Egypt, Lebanon, Syria as the immediate neighbours of the OPT (occupied Palestinian territories) is significant,” said Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Fewer than half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were partially functional up to May 30, the global body has reported, as most of the medical infrastructure has been destroyed by Israel’s eight-month-old assault.

