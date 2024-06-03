World / Middle East

World should recognise Palestinian statehood, says UN

Recognition is key to peace in Middle East, group of experts advises

03 June 2024 - 19:00
by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Geneva — A group of UN experts called on Monday for all countries to recognise a Palestinian state to ensure peace in the Middle East.

The call came less than a week after Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state, prompting anger from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after nearly eight months of war in Gaza.

The experts, including the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said recognition of a Palestinian state was an important acknowledgment of the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle towards freedom and independence.

“This is a precondition for lasting peace in Palestine and the entire Middle East — beginning with the immediate declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza and no further military incursions into Rafah,” they said.

“A two-state solution remains the only internationally agreed path to peace and security for both Palestine and Israel and a way out of generational cycles of violence and resentment.”

Israel’s foreign ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

With their recognition of a Palestinian state, Spain, Ireland and Norway said they sought to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The three countries said they hoped their decision would spur other EU states to follow suit. Denmark’s parliament later rejected a proposal to recognise a Palestinian state.

Israel has repeatedly condemned moves to recognise a Palestinian state, saying they bolster Hamas, the militant Islamist group that led the deadly October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, while Hamas’ October 7 attack, the worst in Israel’s 75-year history, killed 1,200 people, with more than 250 hostages taken.

Reuters

