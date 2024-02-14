Spain, Ireland ask EU to review Israeli human rights compliance in Gaza

A displaced Palestinian child in a camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 14 2024. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
Madrid — The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland on Wednesday asked the European Commission to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza.
At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 were taken hostage in a raid by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to retaliate. At least 28,576 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli strikes, the health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.
Palestinians jammed into their last refuge in Gaza voiced growing fear on Wednesday that Israel will soon launch a planned assault on the southern city of Rafah after truce talks in Cairo ended inconclusively.
“We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in Israel and in Gaza... The expanded Israeli military operation in the Rafah area poses a grave and imminent threat that the international community must urgently confront,” the prime ministers said in a joint letter published on the Spanish government website.
“We also recall the horror of October 7, and call for the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire that can facilitate access for urgently needed humanitarian supplies.”
The EU Commission confirmed receipt of the letter.
An EU spokesperson said: “We do urge all sides when it comes to Israel to respect international law and we note that there must be respect, there must be accountability for violations of international law.”
