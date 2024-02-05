World / Middle East

Palestinians pin hopes on Blinken visit

US secretary of state in Riyadh while Hamas decides on response to truce offer

05 February 2024 - 18:19
by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Humeyra Pamuk
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is welcomed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 5 2024. Picture: MARK SCHIEFENLBEIN/REUTERS
US secretary of state Antony Blinken is welcomed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 5 2024. Picture: MARK SCHIEFENLBEIN/REUTERS

Doha/Riyadh — Palestinians huddling under bombardment in Gaza on Monday said that they hope a visit to the region by the US secretary of state would finally deliver a truce, in time to head off a threatened new Israeli assault on the last refuge at the enclave’s edge.

Antony Blinken arrived in Riyadh at the start of his first Middle East trip since Washington brokered an offer, with Israeli input, for the first extended ceasefire of the war.

The offer, delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, still awaits a reply from militants who say they want more guarantees it will bring an end to the four-month-old war in the Gaza Strip.

“Impossible to say if we’ll get a breakthrough, when we’ll get a breakthrough,” a senior US official told reporters during the flight to the Saudi capital. “The ball right now is in Hamas’ court.”

Beyond the truce itself, Blinken aims to win backing for US plans for what would follow: rebuilding and running Gaza, and ultimately for a Palestinian state — which Israel now rejects — and for Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel.

“If we get a humanitarian pause, we want to be in a position to move as quickly as possible on the various pieces of ‘day after’,” the US official said.

Washington also seeks to prevent escalation elsewhere in the Middle East, after days of US air strikes against pro-Iranian armed groups across the region.

Meanwhile, Israel has pressed on with its offensive in some of the war’s most intense combat and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah, a small city where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3-million people are now penned against the southern border abutting Egypt.

The ceasefire proposal, described by sources close to the talks, would see a truce of at least 40 days when militants would free civilians among remaining hostages they are holding, followed by later phases to hand over soldiers and dead bodies. The previous truce lasted just one week.

“We want the war to end and we want to go back home, this is all that we want at this stage,” said Yamen Hamad, a father of four reached by messaging app at a UN school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. The area is one of the few where Israeli tanks have yet to advance and is now jammed with tens of thousands of displaced families.

“All we do is listen to the news through small radios and view the internet looking for hope. We hope that Blinken will tell [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu enough is enough, and we hope our factions decide in the best interest of our people.”

Reuters

Israelis look to the families of hostages for political change

This is likely to accelerate when the most intense phase of the Gaza war ends and a reckoning for Israel’s security failures on October 7 begins
World
10 hours ago

Hamas hounds Israeli forces in Gaza cities

Persistent fighting in Gaza City in the north and in Khan Younis to the south
World
1 day ago

UN Palestinian refugee agency likely to have to close this month

UNRWA says it will have to shut down operations if funding remains suspended
World
1 day ago

US and Britain launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

It was the second day of major operations against Iran-linked groups after a deadly attack on American troops last weekend
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s interim president says he has no plans ...
World / Africa
2.
Namibian President Hage Geingob dies after cancer ...
World / Africa
3.
Ukraine war: unease in ranks at possible firing ...
World / Europe
4.
Hamas hounds Israeli forces in Gaza cities
World / Middle East
5.
Italy earmarks €90m for Enel plant to boost solar ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US intends further strikes on Iran-backed militants, says Jake Sullivan

World / Americas

US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of West Bank violence

World / Americas

Saudi Arabia could soften Israel stance for US defence pact

World

Iran is not funding SA, says Naledi Pandor

National

SA health activists condemn suspension of aid to UN Palestinian relief agency

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.