World / Middle East

CIA director to meet Israeli and Egyptian spy chiefs on new Gaza deal

The meeting in Europe that is expected to include Qatar’s leader will focus on a second possible Gaza hostage deal, sources say

25 January 2024 - 22:19
by Jonathan Landay and Andrew Mills
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
CIA director William Burns. Picture: WILLIAM BURNS
CIA director William Burns. Picture: WILLIAM BURNS

Washington/Doha — US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns and his Israeli counterpart will meet Qatari officials in coming days for talks on a second potential Gaza hostage deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Burns and the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, will meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe this weekend, one official briefed on the meeting said.

Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also participate, the second source said.

The Biden administration has been trying to facilitate the release of the more than 100 remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which prompted the start of a war in Gaza that is now in its fourth month.

The US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have previously met Qatari and Egyptian officials, helping to broker a short-lived truce in November that saw more than 100 hostages freed.

Burns “has been ... involved in helping us with the hostage deal that was in place and trying to help us pursue another one”, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters travelling with US President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One, referring specific questions to the agency.

The CIA, which has a policy of not disclosing the director’s travel, declined to comment on the meeting, first reported by the Washington Post.

US ally Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, unleashing a torrent of strikes that have flattened most of Gaza and killed at least 25,700 people, Palestinian health officials say.

Hamas said on Thursday said it would abide by any possible ruling by the International Court of Justice calling for a ceasefire as long as Israel reciprocates.

The Biden administration has long said it backs a temporary pause in the fighting, which could also allow in more humanitarian aid, but that it does not back a ceasefire.

Following the planned weekend talks, Qatar’s Al Thani is expected to be in Washington next week. On Monday, he is scheduled to speak at the Atlantic Council, according to the think-tank’s website.

Reuters 

Israel and Hamas inch towards truce in Gaza

Parties remain at odds on how to end the war while Israel Defense Forces tighten grip on southern city of Khan Younis
World
1 day ago

SA case against Israel disgusts US Congress members

More than 200 legislators furious at ‘dangerous’ genocide allegations ICJ case
Politics
1 day ago

IDF suffers heavy casualties, with 24 killed in one day

Israel says 21 of the troops were killed in an explosion when Hamas militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at a tank
World
2 days ago

Gaza toll passes 25,000, Palestinians say as battles keep raging

In one of the deadliest days of the war so far, Gaza’s health ministry said 178 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Iran’s electoral council bans Rouhani from ...
World / Asia
2.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage ...
World / Middle East
3.
Tanzanians protest to demand constitutional reform
World / Africa
4.
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed ...
World
5.
British billionaire Joe Lewis pleads guilty in US ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.