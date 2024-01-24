US military destroys two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

“US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” the US military's Central Command said in a statement.

“US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defence.”

Since the US started striking Houthi military sites in Yemen on January 11, the Pentagon says it has destroyed or degraded more than 25 missile launch and deployment facilities and more than 20 missiles.

It says it has also struck drones, coastal radar and Houthi air surveillance capabilities as well as weapon storage areas.

“We have been very focused on targeting the kinds of things that they've been employing or using to conduct attacks against international shipping and mariners, and that will continue to be our focus,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj-Gen Patrick Ryder told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Ryder noted that the last Houthi attack was Jan. 18, suggesting the strikes were having an impact.

“Since that time we have taken several self-defence strikes, when there was an imminent threat or an anticipated launch,” he said.

US President Joe Biden’s emerging strategy on Yemen aims to weaken the Houthi militants but stops well short of trying to defeat the group or directly confront Iran, the Houthis’ main sponsor, experts say.

The strategy — a blend of limited military strikes and sanctions — appears aimed at punishing the Houthis while attempting to limit the danger of a wider Middle East conflict.

Reuters