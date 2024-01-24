Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store for diplomats

A view of the skyline of Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. Picture: 123RF
Riyadh — Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh in the next few weeks that will serve non-Muslim diplomats exclusively, according to a source familiar with the plans and a document.
Customers will have to register via a mobile app, receive a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, the document states. The Saudi government didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The move is a milestone in the kingdom’s efforts, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business as drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.
It is also part of wider plans known as Vision 2030 to build a post-oil economy.
The new store is located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood where embassies and diplomats reside and will be “strictly restricted” to non-Muslims, the document states.
It’s unclear whether other non-Muslim expatriates will have access to the store. Millions of expatriates live in Saudi Arabia but most of them are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt.
Saudi Arabia has strict laws against drinking alcohol that is punishable by hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines or imprisonment. Expatriates also face deportation. As part of the reforms, whipping has largely been replaced by jail sentences.
Alcohol has been available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.
State-controlled media reported this week that the government was imposing new restrictions on alcohol imports within the diplomatic consignments, which may boost demand for the new store.
The new regulation will curb imports to counter “improper exchange of special goods and alcoholic beverages received by the embassies of non-Muslim countries inside Saudi Arabia”, Arab News daily reported on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia, which was relatively closed off for decades, has in recent years relaxed strict social codes, such as segregating men and women in public places and requiring women to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.
Prince Mohammed’s tightening grip on power has been accompanied by changes which included opening the country for non-religious tourism, concerts and allowing women to drive, as well as a crackdown on dissent and political rivals.
Vision 2030 also includes developing local industries and logistics hubs, and aims at adding hundreds of thousands of jobs for Saudi nationals.
Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store for diplomats
Customers will need to register via a mobile app and adhere to monthly quotas
Riyadh — Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh in the next few weeks that will serve non-Muslim diplomats exclusively, according to a source familiar with the plans and a document.
Customers will have to register via a mobile app, receive a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, the document states. The Saudi government didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The move is a milestone in the kingdom’s efforts, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business as drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.
It is also part of wider plans known as Vision 2030 to build a post-oil economy.
The new store is located in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood where embassies and diplomats reside and will be “strictly restricted” to non-Muslims, the document states.
It’s unclear whether other non-Muslim expatriates will have access to the store. Millions of expatriates live in Saudi Arabia but most of them are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt.
Saudi Arabia has strict laws against drinking alcohol that is punishable by hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines or imprisonment. Expatriates also face deportation. As part of the reforms, whipping has largely been replaced by jail sentences.
Alcohol has been available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.
State-controlled media reported this week that the government was imposing new restrictions on alcohol imports within the diplomatic consignments, which may boost demand for the new store.
The new regulation will curb imports to counter “improper exchange of special goods and alcoholic beverages received by the embassies of non-Muslim countries inside Saudi Arabia”, Arab News daily reported on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia, which was relatively closed off for decades, has in recent years relaxed strict social codes, such as segregating men and women in public places and requiring women to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.
Prince Mohammed’s tightening grip on power has been accompanied by changes which included opening the country for non-religious tourism, concerts and allowing women to drive, as well as a crackdown on dissent and political rivals.
Vision 2030 also includes developing local industries and logistics hubs, and aims at adding hundreds of thousands of jobs for Saudi nationals.
Reuters
Officials confirm US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Czech police tighten security after 14 people shot dead at Prague university
US takes aim at entities helping Russia to dodge sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Riyadh’s multibillion EV dream risks crashing into reality
Escalating missile strikes raise risk of wider Middle East conflict
NEWS ANALYSIS: Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.