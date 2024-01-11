World / Middle East

Blinken meets with Egyptian president

US secretary of state finishes week of talks with Israel’s Arab neighbours

11 January 2024 - 15:34
by Simon Lewis
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and senior diplomats attend a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during Blinken's week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Cairo on January 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and senior diplomats attend a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during Blinken's week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Cairo on January 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Cairo — US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday, as he concluded a bout of frenetic diplomacy between Israel and its neighbours over the war in Gaza.

The visit came a day after Sisi met King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba as Washington pushes for a path forward from the bloodshed in Gaza, even as the conflict threatens to spread further to Lebanon, Iraq and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Egypt and Jordan warned after the talks that Israel’s crackdown, which has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, must not displace the strip’s 2.3-million people or end in an Israeli occupation. Israel and its US backers have insisted that it is not Israel’s plan.

The war began with an October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

Blinken, who has visited nine countries and the occupied West Bank in a week, brought a rough agreement to Israel that its Muslim-majority neighbours would help rehabilitate Gaza after the war and continue economic integration with Israel but only if Israel commits to eventually allow the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

That state would incorporate Gaza and the West Bank, where Blinken met Abbas in the de facto Palestinian capital of Ramallah on Wednesday. Washington wants the unpopular Palestinian Authority to undertake reforms and regain credibility to take charge of Gaza if and when Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, which has run the strip since 2007.

In Egypt, Blinken was also likely to discuss continuing talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

He told NBC in an interview on Tuesday that he is hopeful Hamas will engage in talks on the release of more hostages, after an earlier deal in which fighting paused and more than 100 hostages were released, broke down.

Reuters

