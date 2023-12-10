World / Middle East

Nasdaq to pay $4m settlement over sanctions violations

10 December 2023 - 16:20
by Devika Nair and Juby Babu
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Bengaluru — New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq has agreed to pay a $4m settlement to the US department of treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department’s office of foreign assets control said.

Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran’s state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.

“The settlement amount reflects office’s determination that Nasdaq’s conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed,” the office of foreign assets control said.

Nasdaq said in a statement that the settlement acknowledged mitigating factors, including Nasdaq’s voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.

Nasdaq acquired the Armenian Stock Exchange, subsequently renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia, when it acquired Swedish financial company OMX AB in February 2008.

Reuters

JOHN DLUDLU: Business more trusted than the ANC to get SA back on track

Almost 30 years after the end of formal apartheid, the country is at an inflection point
Opinion
4 days ago

Binance founder to step down and plead guilty in US money-laundering case

The world’s largest crypto exchange agrees to pay more than $4bn in fines and penalties
World
2 weeks ago

Acts of staff who facilitated money-laundering cut deep, says Sasfin CEO

Michael Sassoon expects the company to bounce back stronger from the experience
Companies
1 week ago

Israel also has crypto front in its war against Hamas

Fast-growing Tron network is associated with groups designated as terror organisations by Israel, the US and other countries
Life
1 week ago
