Bengaluru — New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq has agreed to pay a $4m settlement to the US department of treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department’s office of foreign assets control said.
Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran’s state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.
“The settlement amount reflects office’s determination that Nasdaq’s conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed,” the office of foreign assets control said.
Nasdaq said in a statement that the settlement acknowledged mitigating factors, including Nasdaq’s voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.
Nasdaq acquired the Armenian Stock Exchange, subsequently renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia, when it acquired Swedish financial company OMX AB in February 2008.
Nasdaq to pay $4m settlement over sanctions violations
Bengaluru — New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq has agreed to pay a $4m settlement to the US department of treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department’s office of foreign assets control said.
Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran’s state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.
“The settlement amount reflects office’s determination that Nasdaq’s conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed,” the office of foreign assets control said.
Nasdaq said in a statement that the settlement acknowledged mitigating factors, including Nasdaq’s voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.
Nasdaq acquired the Armenian Stock Exchange, subsequently renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia, when it acquired Swedish financial company OMX AB in February 2008.
Reuters
JOHN DLUDLU: Business more trusted than the ANC to get SA back on track
Binance founder to step down and plead guilty in US money-laundering case
Acts of staff who facilitated money-laundering cut deep, says Sasfin CEO
Israel also has crypto front in its war against Hamas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Putin seeks new six-year term despite economic problems
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for rare foreign visit
G7 leaders agree to ban on Russian diamonds
Iran continues to enrich uranium as Hamas war rages
BIG READ: Middle East conflict reaffirms that whoever rules the waves rules the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.