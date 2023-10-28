Hamas vows ‘full force’ as Israel ramps up Gaza bombing

Israeli army positions are shown close to the Gaza border in this October 26 2023 file photo. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
Jerusalem — Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza had said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza.
By Saturday morning, a cut-off in internet and phone services — which telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said was a result of Israeli bombardments — had been continuing for more than 12 hours.
“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” Israeli military spokesperson rear admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised news briefing on Friday evening, raising the question whether a long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza might be starting.
He said Israel's air force was conducting extensive strikes on tunnels dug by Hamas and on other infrastructure.
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed the head of Hamas' aerial wing, who had helped plan the October 7 attack by the Islamist group on Israel's southern towns.
The Israeli defence forces said its fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array, who was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.
“He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on October seventh. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said.
Israel stepped up its air campaign across Gaza on Friday, after the spokesperson for the Israeli defence forces said Israel would expand its military operation in Gaza.
The armed wing of Hamas said late on Friday its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza's northeastern town of Beit Hanoun and in the central area of Al-Bureij.
“Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory,” Hamas said in a statement early on Saturday, referring to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli ground forces had massed outside Gaza, where Israel has been conducting an intense campaign of aerial bombardment since the October 7 attack. Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 taken hostage, some of them foreign nationals or with dual Israeli nationality.
Since then, Palestinian health authorities say, Israeli bombing has killed more than 7,000 Palestinians.
Al Jazeera, which was broadcasting live footage overnight showing frequent blasts in Gaza, said Israeli air strikes had hit areas around the enclave's main hospital.
Reuters could not verify the reports of the strikes near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Israel's military accused Hamas on Friday of using the hospital as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres, an allegation the group denied.
UN backs call for truce
On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to Gaza and protection of civilians.
While not binding, the resolution carries political weight, reflecting the global mood. It passed to a round of applause with 121 votes in favour, while 44 abstained and 14 — including Israel and the US — voted no.
In New York late on Friday, hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire in the conflict forced officials to close Grand Central Terminal, one of the city's major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
The demonstration was organised by a group called Jewish Voice for Peace.
After Israel announced a step-up in operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US supported a pause in Israeli military activity in Gaza to get humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity to civilians there.
Kirby would not comment on the expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel's right to defend itself and added: “We're not drawing red lines for Israel.”
He said that if getting more than 200 hostages abducted by Hamas out of Gaza required a localised temporary pause, the US supported that.
US defense secretary Lloyd Austin, in a call with Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, “underscored the importance of protecting civilians” during operations in Gaza, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Israel War LIVE: Exclusive Visuals Of Hamas Tunnels Under Gaza. Far below densely populated neighborhoods of the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants have long used an intricate network of tunnels as a base for military operations, weapons storage and even as living quarters.
