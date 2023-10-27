World / Middle East

Hamas hides tunnels and operations hubs in Gaza hospital, Israeli military says

‘There is fuel in hospitals in Gaza and Hamas is using it for its terrorist infrastructure,‘ says RADM Daniel Hagari

27 October 2023 - 17:39
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A satellite image shows Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other on October 18, 2023. Picture: Maxar Technologies via REUTERS
A satellite image shows Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other on October 18, 2023. Picture: Maxar Technologies via REUTERS

Jerusalem — The Israeli military accused Islamist movement Hamas on Friday of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres.

“Hamas has turned hospitals into command and control centres and hideouts for Hamas terrorists and commanders,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesperson, told a news conference.

He showed photographs, diagrams and audio recordings he said showed how Hamas was using the hospital system and Al Shifa Hospital in particular to hide a variety of command posts and entry points into the extensive tunnel network under Gaza.

“Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa hospital and other hospitals in Gaza,” he said.

Hamas official Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the movement's political bureau, said on Telegram: “There is no basis in truth to what was reported by the enemy army spokesperson,” accusing Israel of spreading lies as “a prelude to committing a new massacre against our people”.

The comments came as Israeli forces have massed outside Gaza and conducted raids into the enclave in preparation for an expected ground offensive in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Israeli jets and artillery have since pounded the enclave, destroying large areas and killing more than 7,000 people, according to Gaza health ministry figures.

But it was not possible to verify Hagari's statements. The Israeli military has regularly accused Hamas of basing leadership and operational centres in residential areas or around schools or hospitals.

UN officials have called for a pause in fighting to allow aid into the enclave, where more than 1-million people have been displaced, and have warned they may have to cease operations if no fuel supplies get through.

Israeli officials have said that Hamas has significant reserves of fuels it uses for its own operations.

“There is fuel in hospitals in Gaza and Hamas is using it for its terrorist infrastructure,” Hagari said. 

Reuters

Overnight attack ahead of Gaza ‘ground invasion’

Fears that a wider regional war is in the offing
World
1 day ago

French intelligence says Hamas rocket was probably cause of Gaza hospital blast

France’s DRM says ‘There is nothing that allows us to say that it is an Israeli strike, but the most likely [scenario] is a Palestinian rocket that ...
World
3 days ago

Turkey sends aid to Egypt for Gaza

The two planes are carrying mainly medical supplies and equipment
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding ...
World / Americas
2.
Hamas hides tunnels and operations hubs in Gaza ...
World / Middle East
3.
One in 200 Spaniards may have been abused by ...
World / Europe
4.
Most EU leaders back granting Ukraine more ...
World / Europe
5.
Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russia and China veto draft resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council

World / Americas

The Rafah crossing has become a focal point

World / Middle East

EU leaders call for aid corridors and humanitarian pause in Gaza

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.