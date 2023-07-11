Protesters block highways in Israel over new supreme court bill
Government’s judicial campaign divides Israeli society
11 July 2023 - 11:11 Maayan Lubell, Dan Willliams and Steven Scheer
People block a highway to Jerusalem on ‘Day of Paralysis’ in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government’s judicial overhaul, on July 11 2023. Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
Jerusalem — Israeli protesters blocked highways on Tuesday after a bill that would curb some of the supreme court’s power won initial approval by parliament, with full support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right ruling coalition.
Footage showed crowds of flag-waving Israelis stopping morning traffic at intersections and on highways in central Israel, business hub Tel Aviv and near the entrance to Jerusalem. Some lay on roads, while others threw flares.
Police, who said 24 people have been arrested, used a water cannon to disperse some protesters and dragged others away by force. More protests were planned nationwide throughout Tuesday, including at the international Ben Gurion airport.
The drive by Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to change the justice system has sparked unprecedented protests, stirred concern for Israel’s democratic health among Western allies and bruised the economy.
The new bill won a first of three required votes to be written into law late on Monday to the cries of “for shame” by opposition legislators. If passed as is, it would curb the supreme court’s power to void decisions made by the government, ministers and elected officials by ruling them unreasonable.
Critics argue that this judicial oversight helps prevent corruption and abuses of power. Proponents say the change will facilitate effective governance by curbing court intervention, arguing that judges have other legal means to exercise oversight.
Divisions over the government’s judicial campaign have cut deep through Israeli society. Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges he denies, had paused it for compromise talks with the opposition but the negotiations collapsed in June.
Washington has urged Netanyahu to come to broad agreements over any justice reforms that it says should keep Israel’s courts independent.
Netanyahu has so far not indicated he would again pause legislation and has also played down the economic fallout from the campaign which has spooked investors and weakened the shekel almost 8% since January.
Reuters
