World / Middle East

Netanyahu backtracks on unpopular judicial overhaul

The Israeli prime minister withdraws plans to limit Supreme Court powers after mass protests

29 June 2023 - 08:25 Agency Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will drop the most controversial part of his plan to remake the court system, which would have allowed the national legislature to overturn Supreme Court rulings, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on Thursday.

In an interview, Netanyahu told the newspaper he would also revise another controversial element that would have given the ruling coalition more power to appoint judges, while adding that he was not sure what the new version would look like.

“I’m attentive to the public pulse, and to what I think will pass muster,” Netanyahu said.

Last week Israeli legislators began debating the bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers, rebooting a fiercely opposed judicial overhaul instigated by Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition that has sparked mass protests.

The changes also stirred Western concern over Israel’s democratic health and spooked investors. Critics see them as an attempt to curb court independence by Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies.

In the interview, the three-time prime minister rejected calls to join the West’s efforts to arm Ukraine, saying he also shared concerns with Russia over Moscow’s growing military ties to Iran.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had been invited to China and emphasised that the US remained Israel’s key ally. 

Reuters

Netanyahu plans 1,000 new homes in West Bank after Israelis killed

Palestinian gunmen say attack near Eli settlement  retaliation for a deadly Israeli raid on Monday
1 week ago

Strength of Israel’s Supreme Court may hang on Knesset vote

Parliament is set to elect two legislators on June 14 to join a panel that will select judges, including to the Supreme Court
3 weeks ago

Israel’s Netanyahu may resume judicial overhaul

Opposition politicians, who have been in talks with the government over the proposed reforms since they were suspended in late March, protested
1 month ago
