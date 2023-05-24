World / Middle East

Parasitic epidemic wipes out vital sea urchin species in Gulf of Aqaba

A deadly disease has caused a swift, lethal impact on the Red Sea’s black sea urchin population, disrupting the balance of the local coral reef ecosystem

24 May 2023 - 09:05 Hannah Confino and Ari Rabinovitch
Coral reefs are complete ecosystems providing habitat to many other animals, and though the coral reef in Eilat may be capable of withstanding climate change, it is also under threat from anthropogenic factors - large-scale development, waste run-off and light pollution. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Coral reefs are complete ecosystems providing habitat to many other animals, and though the coral reef in Eilat may be capable of withstanding climate change, it is also under threat from anthropogenic factors - large-scale development, waste run-off and light pollution. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Tel Aviv — A deadly epidemic that is spreading through the Red Sea has killed off an entire species of sea urchin in the Gulf of Aqaba, imperilling the region’s uniquely resilient coral reefs, an Israeli research team has found.

The whole population of black sea urchins, a species known for helping keep coral reefs healthy in the waters also known as the Gulf of Eilat, was wiped out over a couple months, according to a team from Tel Aviv University (TAU).

Their findings, published in two peer-reviewed journals, cite mass mortality in other countries in the region, including Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The probable culprit is a disease-causing ciliate parasite that brings with it a fast death — perhaps the same one that has wreaked havoc on sea urchin populations in the Caribbean.

In just two days, a healthy Diadema setosum — a long-spined black sea urchin — becomes a skeleton with huge tissue loss, said lead researcher Omri Bronstein, from TAU’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History and School of Zoology.

Some wash ashore dead. Others are eaten by fish, likely speeding up contagion.

The first signs of trouble appeared in the Mediterranean Sea, where the sea urchins have over the years invaded, probably through the Suez Canal, and made their home. Bronstein said there were reports several months ago from Greece and Turkey of sea urchin deaths.

While that was less concerning at first since they were an invasive species, the pathogen has now crossed back into the natural population in the Red Sea.

“There is nothing that can be done to stop this at the moment,” Bronstein said.

But there is a “very narrow window”, he said, to create an isolated population, or broodstock, of the sea urchins remaining elsewhere that could hopefully be reintroduced later on.

The researchers say a report to Israeli environmental authorities has been submitted and that emergency steps to protect the coral reefs are being examined.

Eilat, an Israeli resort town on the Red Sea’s northern shore, is a popular spot for scuba diving. Scientists studying the area consider it a coral refuge.

The corals that settled thousands of years ago had to pass through a narrow strait to the south that acted as a thermal barrier, ensuring they are more resistant to temperature increases that are threatening reefs globally.

The sea urchins play an important role in maintaining balance by feeding on algae that would otherwise block sunshine and smother the reefs.

“Coral stand no chance competing with algae. That’s why we need sea urchins,” he said. “Without this species, as we’ve seen — this is not imagination, we’ve seen it happening in front of our eyes — it is not a good future.”

Reuters

Tonga still reeling after underwater volcano hit reefs and fish stocks

The government, which said it would seek $240m for recovery, including improving food security, is awaiting funds to aid small-scale fisheries
World
4 months ago

Unesco wants Great Barrier Reef listed as ‘in danger’

Reef’s resilience to recover from climate change impacts is compromised, scientists say
World
5 months ago

Vulnerable coral moved to 3D-printed reef in Hong Kong is thriving

Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
News
6 months ago

End of paradise? Chilean fjords rich in marine life face man-made threats

Vreni Häussermann, a 2016 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate, is fighting to create and maintain marine protected areas off the Patagonian coast
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Beijing rebukes Japan and Britain
World
2.
Kansas grain farmers abandon crops hit by ...
World / Americas
3.
UN appeals for funds to aid cyclone-hit Myanmar
World / Asia
4.
Mercenary Prigozhin thanks Putin, takes swipe at ...
World / Europe
5.
As Zelensky laments Bakhmut ‘tragedy’, G7 offers ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.