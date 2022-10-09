Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
SA will need 50GW to 60GW of new power generating capacity to be built over next eight to 12 years
Many government departments and parastatals bedevilled, some of them on the brink of collapse, warns Maluleke
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
Jenin — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said.
Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem’s outskirts near the West Bank.
A female soldier was killed, the Israeli military said, and a security guard was badly wounded, police said, while forces were hunting for the assailant.
Earlier the Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank city of Jenin returned fire at Palestinians who shot and threw explosives at them.
The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killings.
The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on November 1.
Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel.
The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with about 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.
UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was alarmed by the violence and called for calm.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.
Israeli security officials have called on Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.
The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel’s incursions.
Abbas’s spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that Israel’s government was delusional in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
Two Palestinian teenagers killed, female soldier shot and a security guard badly wounded
Jenin — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said.
Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem’s outskirts near the West Bank.
A female soldier was killed, the Israeli military said, and a security guard was badly wounded, police said, while forces were hunting for the assailant.
Earlier the Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank city of Jenin returned fire at Palestinians who shot and threw explosives at them.
The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killings.
The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on November 1.
Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel.
The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with about 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.
UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was alarmed by the violence and called for calm.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.
Israeli security officials have called on Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.
The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel’s incursions.
Abbas’s spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that Israel’s government was delusional in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability.
Reuters
Residents build homes in cemeteries as Gaza runs out of space
Iran links up with Russia, China in security body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Six injured as Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops
Turkey and Israel restore full diplomatic ties
Islamic Jihad digs in against Israel on West Bank amid Gaza hits
Palestinians have work cut out stopping Gaza coastal erosion
Israel strikes boat suspected of smuggling supplies to Hamas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.