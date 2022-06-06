×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

British man gets 15 years jail in Iraq for smuggling artefacts

Iraqi authorities arrested James Fitton at Baghdad International Airport in March with small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage

06 June 2022 - 17:54 Charlotte Bruneau and Ahmed Rasheed
James Fitton from Britain and Volker Waldmann from Germany outside a court in Baghdad, Iraq, May 22 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS
James Fitton from Britain and Volker Waldmann from Germany outside a court in Baghdad, Iraq, May 22 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

Baghdad- An Iraqi court sentenced a retired British geologist to 15 years in prison on Monday for trying to smuggle ancient artefacts out of the country, a Reuters reporter and judicial sources said.

Iraqi authorities had arrested James Fitton, 66, at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage.

The Baghdad Criminal Court sentenced Fitton for taking the artefacts from a heritage site in southern Iraq and attempting to transport them out of the country “with criminal intent”, according to one judicial source — an offence normally punishable by death under Iraqi law.

Fitton’s lawyer said he was shocked by the verdict, and that Fitton did not know that the pottery fragments were considered artefacts. Fitton will appeal the verdict on the grounds that there was no criminal intent, he said.

A German man arrested alongside Fitton for also taking pottery fragments, Volker Waldmann, was acquitted of the same charges.

Reuters

Revolutionary Guards colonel assassinated in Tehran

Attack targeting Sayad Khodai was the most high-profile killing since top nuclear scientist was shot dead in 2020
World
2 weeks ago

Iraq’s farmers look to migrate as climate warming hammers crops

Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to extreme temperatures and water shortages, according to the UN Environment Programme
World
1 month ago

TERRY CRAWFORD-BROWNE: Nato is responsible for the consequences of Russia-Ukraine war

President Putin can argue that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was undertaken in self defence
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Putin warns over ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in five weeks
World / Europe
4.
Mass shootings in Pennsylvania and Tennessee kill ...
World / Americas
5.
India moves to quell anger after remarks about ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.