×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

Israeli PM Bennett’s grip on power weakens as MP resigns over crackdown

Zoabi pointed to an escalation in violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

19 May 2022 - 20:11 Ari Rabinovitch
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, May 15 2022. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, May 15 2022. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS

Jerusalem — Israel’s ruling coalition became a minority in parliament on Thursday when MP Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi from left-wing Meretz party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power.

The exit by Zoabi leaves Bennett controlling 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. In a letter to the prime minister, she cited ideological differences.

The opposition could seek to exploit her walkout by submitting a motion to dissolve the government and hold an early election. In a possible reprieve for Bennett, Zoabi stopped short of saying she would vote in favour.

In her letter Zoabi pointed to an escalation in violence at  the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, as well as tactics by Israeli police at the funeral last week of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“I cannot keep supporting the existence of a coalition that shamefully harasses the society I came from,” she said in the letter circulated in Israeli media.

Zoabi also wrote that she had initially joined the coalition with hope that the government might help bring “a new path of equality and respect”, but that coalition leaders had chosen to take “hawkish, hard-line and right-wing positions”, reports said.

She acknowledged that voting to dissolve the government may not be in the interest of the Arab public who make up about 21% of the Israeli population.

“I’m not under any illusions. I know that this coalition may be the sanest possible option — including for the Arab public,” she told Channel 12 TV. “I’m not going to blow it up automatically.”

Bennett heads a collection of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties that was sworn in a year ago, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as prime minister.

It lost its slight majority in April when an MP from Bennett’s own party quit the coalition.

The government is now more vulnerable and may seek external support to buttress itself against no-confidence votes in parliament.

Reuters 

Palestinians welcome international assistance in inquiry into reporter's death

Palestinians have shunned help from Israel after Israeli security forces beat and kicked pallbearers at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh
World
5 days ago

UAE ruling council appoints Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as new president

World leaders arrive in United Arab Emirates to offer condolences following death of Sheikh Khalifa
World
4 days ago

Sunni abstentions could give Hezbollah leg-up in Lebanon polls

Movement has chance to cement power over a divided country that is sinking into poverty
World
1 week ago

Putin apologises to Israel for Lavrov’s Hitler remark, but Kremlin plays it down

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office says Russian President Vladimir Putin called to apologise for Sergei Lavrov's suggestion that Adolf ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
700 Azovstal fighters surrender, says Russia
World / Europe
3.
Russia may be running out of time to avoid ...
World / Europe
4.
ECB’s Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs ...
World / Europe
5.
Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returns as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Lebanon votes in first election since start of economic crisis

World / Middle East

LETTER: Lies about Israel must stop

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel is an apartheid state and is worse than SA was

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.