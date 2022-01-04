World / Middle East

Fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose lifts antibodies five-fold, Israel says

It is now administering fourth doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over 60 years, health workers and immunocompromised patients

04 January 2022 - 16:50 Jeffrey Heller
A woman receives the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after Israel approved a second booster shot for the immunocompromised, people over 60 years and medical staff, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 3 2022. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Jerusalem — A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

"A week into the fourth dose we know to a higher degree of certainty that the fourth dose is safe," Bennett said at Sheba Medical Center, which is giving second booster shots in a trial among its staff amid a nationwide surge in Omicron variant infections.

"The second piece of news: we know that a week after administration of a fourth dose, we see a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person," he told reporters.

"This most likely means a significant increase against infection and … hospitalisation and [severe] symptoms," Bennett said in English.

Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of Covid-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters. It is now administering fourth doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over 60 years, health workers and immunocompromised patients. 

Reuters

