At least six killed in heavy gunfire at Beirut protest

Beirut — Gunfire in Beirut killed at least five Lebanese Shiites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating 2020’s port explosion.

The shooting on a front line of the 1975-1990 civil war marks some of Lebanon’s worst strife in years, and highlights a deepening crisis over the probe into the August 2020 blast that is undermining government efforts to tackle the country’s economic meltdown.

In scenes reminiscent of the war, local television stations broadcast footage of bullets bouncing off buildings and people running for cover. One of the dead was a woman who was struck by a bullet while in her home, a military source said, adding that all the dead so far were Shiites.

The army said in a statement the gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle located in an area dividing Christian and Shiite Muslim neighbourhoods.

Hezbollah and its ally, the Shiite Amal Movement, said groups had fired at protesters from rooftops, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag Lebanon into conflict.

As Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm, the army deployed heavily in the area and said it would open fire against any armed person on the road.

The shooting began from the Christian neighbourhood of Ain el-Remmaneh before spiralling into an exchange of fire, the military source said.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said “two martyrs” and a number of wounded had been taken to a hospital in the Shiite southern suburbs.

Bursts of gunfire were heard for hours, along with several explosions that appeared to be rocket propelled-grenades fired into the air, Reuters witnesses said.