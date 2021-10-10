World / Middle East

Lebanon restores power supply after fuel shortage shuts down grid

Army supplies fuel to two key power stations

10 October 2021 - 22:46 Maher Chmaytelli
People shop in a grocery store under a portable light during a power cut near Bhamdoun, Lebanon, October 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Lebanon’s power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country’s two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the energy ministry said.

The closure piled further hardship on Lebanese struggling with job losses, soaring prices and hunger wrought by the country’s worsening financial meltdown.

Army supplied fuel to the two key power stations that had run out of fuel, Al Jazeera reported.

The ministry said it had received central bank approval for $100m in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation, adding the country’s grid had resumed supplying the same amount of electricity as before the outage.

On Saturday, Lebanon’s two largest power stations, Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, shut down due to fuel shortages, bringing the Lebanese power network to a complete halt.

The Lebanese army agreed on Saturday evening to provide 6,000kl of gas oil distributed equally between the two power stations, the state electricity company said in a statement reported by the official National News Agency.

Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis that deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The Lebanese currency has fallen by 90% since 2019.

Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators that run on diesel, though that is in short supply.

Reuters 

