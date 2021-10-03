World / Middle East

Several killed and flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman

Evacuations have been ordered in coastal areas and flights delayed to and from Muscat

03 October 2021 - 22:12 Maher Chmaytelli, Nadine Awadalla, Enas Alashray and Ahmed Elhamy
Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SULTAN AL HASSANI
Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SULTAN AL HASSANI

Dubai — Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed at least three people as it slammed into Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

As the cyclone approached, a child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone, the state news agency reported.

When its eye crossed land, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120km/h and 150km/h, Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10m.

Video footage from Omani broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater.

Part of the eye of the storm, where the most severe weather occurs, had entered Al Batinah South governorate, the state news agency said. The eye also entered between the states of Musanah and Suwaiq.

Heavy rainfall of as much as 500cm was expected in some areas, potentially causing flash floods.

Parking of Al Qurum Complex is flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes the landfall Muscat Oman, October 3 2021. Picture: OMAN NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Parking of Al Qurum Complex is flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes the landfall Muscat Oman, October 3 2021. Picture: OMAN NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Cyclones steadily lose their power once they stop travelling over ocean waters and Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it had hit land, the local meteorology service said in a tweet.

The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.

Most of the oil-exporting country’s 5-million people live in and around Muscat. Authorities said roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down.

A wooden ship sank at Sultan Qaboos Port and its crew was rescued, said the National Committee for Emergency Management in a tweet.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police officials were moving to ensure safety by conducting security patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.

Government and private sector employees in the city of Al Ain on the border with Oman have been urged to work remotely on Monday and authorities called on residents to avoid leaving home except for emergencies, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.

“Authorities are working proactively around the clock to evaluate residential units in expected affected areas and transport families to safe locations until it is safe to return,” it said.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence authorities called for caution in several regions from Monday to Friday in expectation of high winds and possible flooding, the state news agency reported.

Reuters 

Twin whammy of climate change and graft squeeze Haiti’s farmers

With limited government support it is up to agriculturists to bolster their own ability to resist shocks
World
2 weeks ago

Decisionmakers don’t fully grasp the second-order effects of climate change

Experts worry there isn’t enough appreciation of the risks associated with new weather patterns we don’t yet understand
World
3 weeks ago

Hurricane Ida fuels further review of US energy

Government’s $65bn allocation for power grid upgrades isn’t enough to make power systems climate-smart and resilient, environmentalists say
World
3 weeks ago

BJORN LOMBORG: Data contradicts climate-alarmist reporting

Many deaths from cold are avoided because of global warming and statistics on fires belie the hype
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Development Bank names Enoch Godongwana as ...
World
2.
The argument against fossil fuels 10 years on
World / Europe
3.
Biden administration in bid to stop strict Texas ...
World / Americas
4.
Zambia said to owe far more to China than ...
World / Africa
5.
Drop in vaccine efficacy and unvaccinated drive ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

COP26 summit urged to treat adaptation as ‘climate emergency’

World / Europe

JAN-DAAN VAN WYK: Catastrophe bonds offer opportunities in risk transfer

Opinion

UN paints grim picture of climate change’s toll

World

Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf Coast as powerful Category 4 storm

World / Americas

The climate of the future is here already

World / Americas

Climate change intensified floods in Germany, study shows

World / Europe

DESNÉ MASIE: Individuals have to act on climate change to achieve net zero now

Opinion / Columnists

California runs out of firefighters as US blazes like never before

World / Americas

Dutch government called to account on climate change

World

Climate change is now affecting your favourite coffee flavour

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.