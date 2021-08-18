World / Middle East

Ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani in UAE

Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denies reports he took large sums of money with him

18 August 2021 - 20:26 Agency Staff
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced it was hosting Ashraf Ghani after the exiled president of Afghanistan fled the country. 

“The UAE ministry of foreign affairs & international co-operation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Ghani said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.

He has been bitterly criticised by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.

“If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul,” Ghani said in a video streamed on Facebook, his first public comments since leaving for the UAE. 

“The Taliban have won,” he added. 

He left on the advice of government officials, he added. 

Reuters

SA has been in contact with several citizens in Afghanistan

The international relations department says SA nationals in Afghanistan in need of help can e-mail islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or call 012-351-100
National
1 day ago

IAN BREMMER: This is how US incompetence led to Afghanistan horror

What is shocking, given the experience of national security and foreign policy team Joe Biden has assembled, was the sheer failure of the execution
Opinion
9 hours ago

Council of scholars will decide if girls can go to school, Taliban says

Western leaders have said they will judge the new Afghanistan rulers by their actions, including how they treat girls and women
World
1 hour ago

Ashraf Ghani was supposed to fix Afghanistan

Ghani’s whereabouts are a mystery after he fled Afghanistan on Sunday, despite saying he would not do so
World
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban chaos
World / Middle East
2.
New Zealanders in lockdown after 10 new cases
World / Asia
3.
Sackler family will not settle without liability ...
World / Americas
4.
Landslide win hands Hichilema the task of ...
World / Africa
5.
Scores of Afghans delete their digital histories ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Taliban faces financial trouble as central bank’s $10bn mostly out of reach

World / Middle East

Evacuation flights continue from Kabul airport

World / Middle East

Afghans want out as the Taliban prepare to set up government

World / Middle East

EU tells Taliban humanitarian aid will flow only if human rights are respected

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.