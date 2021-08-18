World / Middle East

Council of scholars will decide if girls can go to school, Taliban says

18 August 2021 - 19:25 Agency Staff
Waheedullah Hashimi (centre), a senior Taliban commander, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview at an undisclosed location near Afghanistan-Pakistan border on August 17, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Waheedullah Hashimi (centre), a senior Taliban commander, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview at an undisclosed location near Afghanistan-Pakistan border on August 17, 2021. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER

A senior Taliban leader has said the role of women in Afghanistan, including their right to work and education and how they should dress, would ultimately be decided by a council of Islamic scholars.

“Our ulema [scholars] will decide whether girls are allowed to go to school or not,” Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group’s decision-making, told Reuters.

“They will decide whether they should wear hijab, burka, or only [a] veil plus abaya or something, or not. That is up to them.”

The hijab is usually a scarf covering the head, the burka is an all-enveloping robe while the abaya is a robe that leaves the face uncovered.

On Tuesday, the Taliban’s main spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, told a news conference in Kabul that women would be allowed to work and study and “will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam”.

During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear burkas to go out, and then only when accompanied by a male relative.

Those who broke the rules sometimes suffered humiliation and public beatings by the Taliban’s religious police.

Western leaders have said they will judge the new Taliban by their actions, including how they treat girls and women.

“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“People in Afghanistan, 99.99% are Muslims and they believe in Islam,” Hashimi said. “When you believe in laws, definitely you should apply that law. We have a council, a very prominent council of ulema. They will decide what to do.”

Despite its surge across Afghanistan in recent weeks, Hashimi said even the Taliban had not expected to enter Kabul so soon. But chaos ensued in the capital after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, he said.

“Therefore our leadership ordered our Taliban to Kabul city. There was no-one to resist. No-one at all. So we entered and everything was laid kind of empty. So we occupied and now we are in control of Kabul city.”

Reuters

Afghans want out as the Taliban prepare to set up government

Country’s new Islamist rulers say they won't seek revenge against former enemies but many citizens are sceptical
World
4 hours ago

Taliban faces financial trouble as central bank’s $10bn mostly out of reach

Republicans urge Janet Yellen to intervene at the IMF to prevent the Taliban from getting nearly R500m SRDs as early as August 23
World
2 hours ago

EU tells Taliban humanitarian aid will flow only if human rights are respected

Josep Borrell ranks the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban chaos
World / Middle East
2.
New Zealanders in lockdown after 10 new cases
World / Asia
3.
Sackler family will not settle without liability ...
World / Americas
4.
Landslide win hands Hichilema the task of ...
World / Africa
5.
Scores of Afghans delete their digital histories ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Scores of Afghans delete their digital histories to evade Taliban

World / Middle East

Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban chaos

World / Middle East

Evacuation flights continue from Kabul airport

World / Middle East

Ashraf Ghani was supposed to fix Afghanistan

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.