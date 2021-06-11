World / Middle East

UN human rights expert urges UAE to release five activists

UN expert urges UAE to release five human rights defenders who have been imprisoned in harsh conditions for eight years for plotting to overthrow the government

11 June 2021 - 13:59 Yousef Saba
Picture: 123RF/Sergey Novikov
Picture: 123RF/Sergey Novikov

Dubai — A United Nations expert on Friday urged the United Arab Emirates government to immediately release five human rights defenders who have been imprisoned in harsh conditions for eight years.

Mohamed al-Mansoori, Hassan Mohammed Al-Hammad, Hadif Rashed Abdullah al-Owais, Ali Saeed Al-Kindi and Salim Hamdoon Al-Shahhi are part of the “UAE94", a group of 94 lawyers, human rights defenders and academics who were sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2013 for plotting to overthrow the government.

“Their sentences were excessively severe and their detentions have been declared arbitrary according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention,” said Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

“They should have never been detained in the first place for legitimately exercising the freedoms that all people are entitled to,” she said.

The UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. UAE authorities have previously dismissed such accusations as false and unsubstantiated.

TheUS-allied UAE, a Gulf trading and tourism hub and big oil producer, does not allow political parties and shows little tolerance towards dissent. State and local media are tightly controlled and freedom of speech is restricted.

After the 2011 Arab Spring, it convicted dozens of Islamists, many of them suspected of belonging to the Islah group, on charges of plotting to overthrow the government in a hearing criticised by rights groups. Islah was accused of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in the UAE.

Lawlor, who is in contact with authorities on the matter, said there were “worrying allegations that they are subjected to long periods in solitary confinement, which could amount to torture”.

She also said there were allegations they were being left without air conditioning in temperatures above 40°C, and that windows were being covered to prevent prisoners from seeing sunlight.

Lawlor said they were denied or given limited access to legal counsel, which she said might have violated their right to a fair trial.

Reuters 

Process under way to get Guptas extradited from UAE

The Independent Directorate of the NPA has been trying for several years to get Gupta family members back to SA to face charges
National
1 day ago

Net closes on the Guptas as NPA asks Interpol to help with arrests

Advocate Hermione Cronje is approaching the global organisation for help nabbing brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57
World / Africa
2.
Polish activists sue government over climate ...
World / Europe
3.
US to donate 500-million Pfizer shots to AU and ...
World / Americas
4.
Haiti has no Covid-19 vaccines
World / Americas
5.
Tokyo to offer Covid-19 vaccine to under-65s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

TOM EATON: Corruption and decay are enervating but our skies are clear and open

Opinion / Columnists

Turkey’s evolving foreign policy offers SA a unique opportunity

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.