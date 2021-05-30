World / Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu rivals edge closer to ousting him

Naftali Bennett, a former ally and a pro-settlement security hawk, joins anti-Netanyahu coalition

30 May 2021 - 21:42 Amy Teibel
Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, May 30 2021. Picture: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS
Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, May 30 2021. Picture: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS

Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents edged closer to ousting the legally embattled Israeli leader on Sunday after an erstwhile ally agreed to join the alternative government they’re trying to form.

Naftali Bennett, a pro-settlement security hawk who’s served under Netanyahu in various cabinet positions and whose Yamina party has six key seats in parliament, said he intended to “work with all my might” to form a “government of change” together with former finance minister Yair Lapid.

Four inconclusive elections in two years have shown that Israel cannot form a right-wing government, “and anyone who says differently is telling you a bald-faced lie”, Bennett said. He said his Yamina party would enter into negotiations on Sunday night to join the emerging coalition.

“I will work to the utmost to form a national unity government together with my friend Yair Lapid,” he said. The two would be expected to share power if they manage to clinch enough support in parliament for their government, with Bennett expected to serve first as premier.

The coalition Lapid is trying to cobble together would ally nationalists, centrists and leftists, secular and religious, Arab and Jew in the most unlikely alliance in the annals of Israeli politics, all of them driven by a desire to replace the 71-year-old Netanyahu, who is on trial in a Jerusalem court on multiple graft charges. Bennett’s announcement was a dramatic reversal from his decision two weeks ago to pull out of talks with Lapid during May’s war in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid has until midnight on Wednesday to present a formal coalition agreement to President Reuven Rivlin.

Even with Yamina, Netanyahu’s opponents are still four short of a parliamentary majority of 61 legislators and would probably have to rely on the support of an Arab party, a rare development in Israeli politics.

The United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas, has been in coalition talks with Lapid after suspending negotiations during the war.

Israel has been in a state of political turmoil ever since Netanyahu brought down the government in December 2018 and put in motion a cascade of elections and one short-lived dysfunctional government. The anti-Netanyahu bloc was tapped to try to piece together a government after the prime minister failed after the last round of balloting on March 23.

Retaining power offers Netanyahu his only chance of halting his corruption trial, through the passage of legislation shielding incumbent leaders from prosecution. He says he’s done nothing wrong and is the victim of a political witch hunt by leftist opponents.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Blinken starts Middle East mission in Jerusalem

US secretary of state hopes to strengthen Israel-Gaza ceasefire
World
5 days ago

Israel’s allies in Gulf Arab states in awkward position

The UAE and Bahrain must have known that their alliance with Israel would be strained over the treatment of Palestinians but it is unlikely they ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Remote warfare will not end age-old Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel’s ‘forever war’ in Gaza offers disconcerting clues as to what a long-running, non-ground troop based campaign can look like
Opinion
1 week ago

Biden under pressure as Netanyahu signals Gaza offensive ‘will take time’

China calls on US to join UN Security Council effort to ease the conflict as death toll passes 200, with more than 1,000 injured
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vietnam city tightens Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Asia
2.
Sadc holds off on military action in Mozambique
World / Africa
3.
Ethiopia musters pro-government rally as pressure ...
World / Africa
4.
Benjamin Netanyahu rivals edge closer to ousting ...
World / Middle East
5.
Independent media at risk as Ethiopia again ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Netanyahu defends Jerusalem plans as concern mounts over clashes

World / Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu fails again to form a government

World / Middle East

No sign of new government as Benjamin Netanyahu’s deadline set to expire

World / Middle East

Human Rights Watch demands action against Israel for ‘apartheid’ crimes

World / Middle East

Israel launches air raids on Gaza after rocket attacks on Jerusalem

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.