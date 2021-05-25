Anti-government protests turn violent in Baghdad

Baghdad — One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources.

The sources said 14 protesters and seven members of the security forces were hurt in the clashes.

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against the army and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.

Tuesday’s protests were sparked by the killing on May 9 of activist Ehab Jawad al-Wazni, reports said.