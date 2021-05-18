Few signs of Israel-Gaza violence slowing

Gaza/Tel Aviv —More than a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas showed few signs of abating on Tuesday despite intense US and global diplomacy to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.

The Israeli military said late on Monday that Hamas and other Palestinian groups had fired about 3,350 rockets from Gaza — 200 of them on Monday — and that Israeli air and artillery strikes had killed at least 130 militants.

Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll at 212, including 61 children and 36 women, since hostilities began last week. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Amid seemingly fruitless diplomatic efforts to stop the violence, the top US military officer, Gen Mark Milley, warned that the violence could spread.

“My assessment is that you risk broader destabilisation and you risk a whole series of negative consequences if the fighting continues,” Milley, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters before landing in Brussels on Monday for talks with Nato allies. “It’s in no-one's interest to continue fighting.”

About midnight, six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, but fell short of crossing the border, the Israeli military said, adding that it fired artillery at “the sources of the launches” in Lebanon.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said it was intensifying patrols after it detected the firing of rockets from the area of Rashaya Al Foukhar, north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon.

Unifil added on Twitter that the situation in the area was now calm and that its head of mission remained in contact with all parties to ensure stability. Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, trading rockets and air strikes, but the border has since been mostly quiet.