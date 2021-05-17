World / Middle East

UN to meet over Mideast violence

Security Council has been unable to issue a public statement because the US worries it could harm behind-the-scenes diplomacy

17 May 2021 - 19:06 Michelle Nichols
Antonio Guterres. Picture: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
New York — The UN General Assembly will meet on Thursday over fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir said on Monday as the fiercest hostilities in the region in years entered a second week.

Niger and Algeria, chairs of the Organization for Islamic co-operation group and Arab group in New York, asked the 193-member General Assembly to meet publicly “in light of the gravity of the situation and its rapid deterioration”.

The 15-member UN Security Council met publicly for the first time on Sunday over the flare-up in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The council has been unable to issue a public statement because the US, a strong ally of Israel, worries it could harm behind-the-scenes diplomacy. China said on Sunday it would again push the council to try to agree to a statement.

Israel killed a senior Palestinian commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll since the fighting erupted last Monday at 201, including 58 children and 34 women. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children. 

Reuters

US, UN call on Israel, Hamas to cease fire amid continuing attacks in Gaza

World concern deepens as air strike kills scores and rocket attacks on towns persist
World
11 hours ago

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

The predawn attacks were on houses in the centre of Gaza City, officials say
World
1 day ago

Biden under pressure as Netanyahu signals Gaza offensive ‘will take time’

China calls on US to join UN Security Council effort to ease the conflict as death toll passes 200, with more than 1,000 injured
World
20 hours ago

