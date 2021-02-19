World / Middle East

UN rights watchdog concerned about Dubai princess

Sheikha Latifa has reportedly made a recording saying she is being kept against her will in a barricaded villa

19 February 2021 - 14:16 Michael Shields
The United Arab Emirates' Sheikha Latifa al-Maktoum during the Dubai Grand Prix show jumping championship in 2014. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN DOKOUPIL
The United Arab Emirates' Sheikha Latifa al-Maktoum during the Dubai Grand Prix show jumping championship in 2014. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Zurich — The UN human rights watchdog said on Friday it has asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more information about the status of Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum and proof that she is alive.

On Tuesday, the BBC’s investigative news programme Panorama published a video it said was of Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

“We raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week. We requested more information and clarification about Sheikha Latifa’s current situation”, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told an online briefing in Geneva.

The OHCHR had approached the country’s permanent mission in Geneva on Thursday, she said.

“Given the serious concerns about Sheikha Latifa, we have requested that the government’s response comes as a matter of priority ... We did ask for proof of life,” she said, adding that the agency will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Dubai government’s media office and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Earlier this week the Dubai media office referred questions about the video to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed’s law firm, which has not responded to a request for comment.

Latifa drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

In March 2020, a London high court judge said he accepted as proved a series of allegations made by Sheikh Mohammed’s former wife, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including that the sheikh ordered the abduction of Latifa. The sheikh’s lawyers rejected the allegations.

“I am a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail,” Latifa said in the video published by the BBC on Tuesday. “All the windows are barred shut, I can’t open any window.”

She said she was making the video in the bathroom of the villa, the only room she could lock herself into.

Reuters could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded. 

Reuters

Race between vaccine and virus will shape Middle East’s recovery in 2021, IMF says

IMF growth estimates for 2020 have been revised up due to a stronger-than-expected performance of oil exporters and the absence of a second Covid-19 ...
World
2 weeks ago

Women’s rights activist sentenced in Saudi Arabia amid global condemnation

One of the charges against Loujain al-Hathloul, which carry up to 20 years as punishment, is applying for a job at the UN
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ischgl resort study finds Covid-19 immunity after ...
World / Europe
2.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
3.
Robinhood, hedge fund chiefs deny foul play at ...
World / Americas
4.
Redistricting set to be the big national battle ...
World / Americas
5.
Nigeria unexpectedly exits recession in fourth ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.