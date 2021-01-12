World / Middle East

Kuwaiti cabinet resigns after a month of political turmoil

The moves follows a dispute over the election of the speaker and demands to question the premier

12 January 2021 - 19:35 Fiona MacDonald
Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah speaks at the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, December 15 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE
Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah speaks at the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, December 15 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE

Kuwait’s cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday after just a month in office, after a dispute with opposition legislators over issues including the re-election of parliament’s speaker.

The resignations were forced after a majority of legislators backed a request to question Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, a move that could have led to his dismissal or parliament’s dissolution. The cabinet, formed after parliamentary elections in December, was the second Sabah has headed in less than a year.

State-run Kuwait News Agency did not say whether Sabah accepted the ministers’ resignations.

Tensions mounted during parliament’s first session, when incumbent speaker Marzouq Alghanim was re-elected in a vote that, like most in Kuwait’s parliament, was open to both the elected legislators and cabinet ministers. Opposition legislators alleged Alghanim’s victory was due to government intervention and threatened to question the prime minister about it.

Kuwait has had 17 governments and eight elections since 2006. It last chose a new National Assembly on December 5, replacing dozens of incumbent legislators in a blow to pro-government forces, women and liberals.

The fresh turmoil comes at a critical moment for an economy reeling from lower oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic and stalled reform. Legislators have thwarted plans to reallocate state handouts and blocked proposals to issue debt. They have also barely addressed the pressures on the economy, and neither policymakers nor legislators have made reference to a delayed bill that would allow the government to return to international bond markets.

The Gulf Arab nation, home to about 6% of the world’s oil reserves and the fourth-largest producer in oil cartel Opec, is facing a record budget deficit. The International Monetary Fund expects GDP to contract more than 8% in 2020.

Bloomberg

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar

This follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017
World
4 hours ago

US plans to slap terrorist label on Yemen’s Houthi group raises peace talk fears

Decision to blacklist the Iran-aligned group comes as Joe Biden prepares to take over from Trump
World
1 day ago

Iran confirms it can stockpile 120kg of 20% enriched uranium each year

Iran restarted production of the more highly enriched uranium on Monday as it pushes back against sweeping US economic penalties
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Leave now or face impeachment, Democrats tell ...
World / Americas
2.
This is what will happen if Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas
3.
WATCH: What a Trump impeachment would mean for ...
World / Americas
4.
Angela Merkel says Twitter’s Trump ban is ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump declares Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Tensions flare as Iran seizes South Korean-flagged tanker

World / Middle East

Women’s rights activist sentenced in Saudi Arabia amid global condemnation

World / Middle East

Iraq devalues dinar currency as economy unravels

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.