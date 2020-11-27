World / Middle East

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist is assassinated

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret atomic weapons programme, was fired on near Tehran

27 November 2020 - 17:51 Agency Staff
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Dubai — An Iranian nuclear scientist, long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret atomic weapons programme, was assassinated near Tehran on Friday, Iranian state media reported.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, Iranian media reported.

Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile foes of Iran’s clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving [Fakhrizadeh], and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” Iran’s armed forces said in a statement carried by state media.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said earlier that “terrorists blew up another car” before firing on a vehicle carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards in an ambush outside the capital.

Fakhrizadeh is thought to have headed what the UN nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a co-ordinated nuclear weapons programme in Iran, shelved in 2003.

He has the rare distinction of being the only Iranian scientist named in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2015 “final assessment” of open questions about Iran’s nuclear programme and whether it was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb. 

Reuters

These are hurdles Joe Biden faces regarding Iran nuclear deal

During Biden's campaign he vowed to get on the phone with allies on ‘day one’ to begin rebuilding strained ties
World
2 weeks ago

Iran starts enriching its nuclear centrifuges — worrying the EU

Some EU countries still think there’s a chance of keeping the Iran nuclear deal intact, and Tehran is ready to talk — if US sanctions are addressed
World
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 virus was active elsewhere before in ...
World / Asia
2.
Deadly form of bird flu running rife in Europe
World / Europe
3.
Truckers trapped in ‘60km-long’ queues at Kenyan ...
World / Africa
4.
Exxon and Total review Mozambique gas sharing deal
World / Africa
5.
Trade tensions rise as China targets Australian ...
World

Related Articles

Iran threatens ‘crushing’ response to any US attacks on nuclear sites

World / Middle East

IAN BREMMER: Which US adversaries will try to take advantage of domestic chaos?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.