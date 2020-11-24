World / Middle East

Turkish court adds six Saudi defendants in Jamal Khashoggi trial

The latest indictment accuses a vice-consul and an attaché of ‘premeditated murder with monstrous intent’

24 November 2020 - 14:22 Ali Kucukgocmen
A demonstrator holds a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL
A demonstrator holds a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

Istanbul — A Turkish court, on Tuesday, added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed, but his remains have not been found.

In September, a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency. None of the defendants was named.

At Tuesday’s hearing in Istanbul, only the second session of a trial that opened four months ago, the court accepted a second indictment adding six defendants to the list of 20 Saudi officials already being tried in absentia.

The latest indictment accuses a vice-consul and an attaché of “premeditated murder with monstrous intent”. The four others, also Saudi nationals, were charged with destroying, concealing or tampering with evidence.

The court heard testimony from one witness, Egyptian opposition activist Ayman Noor who was a friend of Khashoggi’s, before adjourning the case to March 4 and extending a process that has kept Khashoggi’s killing in the public eye and further strained relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Yasin Aktay, a member of Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan’s AK Party and an acquaintance of Khashoggi, said a just verdict could not have been expected from a Saudi court that was ruling on senior Saudi officials. “The events actually transpired in Turkey. If we have a concern about justice, there is no other way than to have confidence in Turkish courts,” he said after Tuesday’s hearing.

The first indictment accused two top Saudi officials, former deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s general intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri, and former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani, of instigating the murder. It said 18 other defendants were flown to Turkey to kill Khashoggi, a prominent and well-connected journalist who had grown increasingly critical of the crown prince.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it was disappointed by the court’s rejection of its request to join the case as a civil party, and would continue to closely monitor the case and call for adherence to international standards.

said Rebecca Vincent, RSF director of international campaigns, “It’s time to end business as usual with Saudi Arabia. It’s time to ensure justice for Jamal Khashoggi.” 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Hatice Cengiz and her campaign for the truth about Jamal Kashoggi

Cengiz and Kashoggi, her fiancée, were together for just five months, but she will spend the rest of her life trying to get him justice
Opinion
1 year ago

BOOK REVIEW: Visions of Mohammed bin Salman — the reality and the fantasy

Two excellent books examine the gamble the prince has taken in coming to power on promises of transformation
Life
1 month ago

Rights groups alarmed as China, Russia and Saudi Arabia set to join UN HRC

Russia and Cuba are running unopposed for seats in the Human Rights Council, while China and Saudi Arabia are among five countries contesting four ...
World
1 month ago

LETTER: Remember Khashoggi and all other brave truth tellers

Good journalism matters even more in this age of lies
Opinion
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
2.
Australia reopens two largest states amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Business leaders call on Trump to concede ...
World / Americas
4.
Biden pick Yellen is more than a steady hand in ...
World / Americas
5.
If you are employed elsewhere and earn nearly six ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Six Saudis named as suspects in second Turkish indictment for Khashoggi murder

World / Europe

Saudi Arabia reforms death sentences for minors

World / Middle East

Even Donald Trump might tire of Saudi prince’s serial meltdowns

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.