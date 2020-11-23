World / Middle East

Israeli official says Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince and Pompeo

The visit could signal a historic shift in relations as countries close ranks against Iran

23 November 2020 - 18:24 Dan Williams
A combination picture shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Osaka, Japan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/SPUTNIK/REUTERS
A combination picture shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Osaka, Japan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/SPUTNIK/REUTERS

 Jerusalem — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Saudi Arabia and met its crown prince, an Israeli official said on Monday, in what would be the first publicly confirmed visit there by an Israeli leader as the countries close ranks against Iran.

Earlier, Israeli media said Netanyahu had secretly flown on Sunday to Neom, on the Red Sea, for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Reports of the meeting between the crown prince and Netanyahu were denied by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"I met Pompeo at the airport and went with him to the meeting. I then took him back to the airport. Saudi and American officials were the only ones present throughout," he said.

Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, has long championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official contacts with Israel.

Netanyahu, speaking publicly after the Saudi denial, was circumspect about any clandestine travel.

Asked at a meeting of his right-wing Likud faction about a Saudi visit, Netanyahu replied: "Are you serious? Friends, throughout my years I have never commented on such things and I don't intend to start doing so now."

Spokesmen for Pompeo declined comment.

But asked about the Israeli media reports, Yoav Gallant, a member of Netanyahu's security cabinet, told Army Radio: "The very fact the meeting happened, and was outed publicly, even if half-officially right now, is a matter of great importance."

Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz, in a speech, condemned "the irresponsible leak of the secret flight to Saudi Arabia".

Signal to Biden

Netanyahu, in a possible message to US president-elect Joe Biden, said in a speech on Sunday there should be no return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by President Donald Trump.

As Trump's term winds down, Pompeo has been trying to coax Saudi Arabia to follow the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving towards formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israel sent a delegation to Sudan on Monday, according to Israeli media. Israeli and Sudanese officials did not comment.

Israel and its Gulf partners may share concern about a possible review of US policies in the region by Biden, who takes office on January 20. Biden has said he would rejoin the nuclear accord that world powers signed with Iran if it first resumed strict compliance with the deal, and would work with allies to strengthen its terms.

Since August, Riyadh has allowed Israeli airliners to overfly Saudi territory to newly available Gulf destinations and Asia. More publicly closing ranks with the Saudi crown prince could help the conservative Netanyahu burnish his statesman credentials as he faces domestic challenges.

They include a trial on corruption charges — which Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, denies — and a feud with centrist coalition partner Gantz.

"Gantz does politics while the prime minister makes peace," Netanyahu spokesman Topaz Luk tweeted.

Asked on Saturday whether Riyadh had changed its position on Israel, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said the kingdom had favoured normalisation "for a long time", but on condition Israel and the Palestinians reach "a permanent and full peace deal".

Palestinian militant groups condemned the news of a softer Saudi line on their enemy, Israel. Palestinian Islamic Jihad called it "a betrayal of Jerusalem, blessed Mecca and Medina".

Reuters

Pompeo becomes first US secretary of state to visit Israeli settlement in West Bank

With Trump’s presidency entering its final weeks, Pompeo says the US will start withdrawing support from organisations that back the boycott, ...
World
4 days ago

Israel’s retaliatory air strike in Syria sends signal of aggressive post-Trump stance

Israel says it retaliated for explosives planted in the Golan Heights, with three Syrian military personnel reportedly killed
World
5 days ago

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel to broaden co-operation

Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani is to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo
World
5 days ago

Iran threatens ‘crushing’ response to any US attacks on nuclear sites

Trump discussed possibility of attacking Iranian nuclear sites, according to a  report
World
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania election ...
World / Americas
2.
Joe Biden moves forward with cabinet as D-Day ...
World / Americas
3.
Meet the Republican voters who would go to war ...
World / Americas
4.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
5.
Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many ...
World

Related Articles

Joe Biden to name veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as secretary of state

World / Americas

Iran threatens ‘crushing’ response to any US attacks on nuclear sites

World / Middle East

These are hurdles Joe Biden faces regarding Iran nuclear deal

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.