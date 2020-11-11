World / Middle East

World’s longest serving prime minister dies

Bahrain’s Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa was in power for nearly 50 years

11 November 2020 - 11:39 Reuters
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on December 25 2002. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on December 25 2002. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Dubai — Bahrain’s Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world’s longest serving prime minister and a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the US, has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Khalifa, a dominant figure in the Gulf island's politics for much of his near half-century in power, died on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the US, Bahrain's state news agency said.

Khalifa, 84, the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, had served as prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783.

His stern response to pro-democracy protests in Bahrain in 2011 — and criticism of similar unrest across the Arab world — underlined what for many was the defining characteristic of his career, namely a stalwart defence of dynastic rule.

In August, Sheikh Khalifa left the kingdom for what official media called at the time “a private visit abroad”.

Earlier in 2020 he spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, Bahrain's state news agency said.

Official mourning has been declared for a week and government ministries and departments will close for three days starting on  Thursday.

Bahrain is the home base of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Reuters

European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

The $1.2m Golf in Dubai Championship in December completes the Tour’s 2020 revamp
Sport
1 day ago

Aramco pays same dividend despite 45% plunge in profit

The oil giant paid a third-quarter dividend of $18.75bn even though it failed to generate enough cash to cover it
Companies
1 week ago

About 100,000 Yemeni children at risk of dying of malnutrition

The UN describes Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No progress as grace period on missed Zambian ...
World / Africa
2.
Biden says Trump’s refusal to concede will not ...
World / Americas
3.
Scientists warn one in five Covid-19 patients ...
World
4.
Some oil refiners are closing plants for good
World
5.
China draws up first anti-monopoly rules to ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies at 65

World / Middle East

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Succession issues loom at Samsung after industrialist Lee Kun-hee dies

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.