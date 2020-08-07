World / Middle East

Devastated Beirut unlikely to be rebuilt as costs put at $15bn

With thousands injured and dozens still missing in the rubble, desperate locals beg French President Emmanuel Macron for ‘regime change’

07 August 2020 - 13:36 Michael Georgy and Ellen Francis
Rubble and damaged vehicles after a huge blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER
Rubble and damaged vehicles after a huge blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

Beirut — Beirut residents began trying to rebuild their shattered lives on Friday after the biggest blast in the Lebanese capital’s history tore into the city, killing at least 154 and leaving the heavily indebted nation with another huge reconstruction bill.

The search for those missing since Tuesday’s blast intensified overnight, as rescuers sifted rubble in a frantic race to find anyone still alive after the explosion smashed a swathe of the city and sent shock waves around the region.

Security forces fired teargas at a furious crowd late on Thursday, as anger boiled over at the government and a political elite, who have presided over a nation that was facing economic collapse even before the deadly port blast injured 5,000 people.

The small crowd, some hurling stones, marked a return to the kind of protests that had become a feature of life in Beirut, as Lebanese watched their savings evaporate and currency disintegrate, while government decision-making floundered.

“There is no way we can rebuild this house. Where is the state?” said Tony Abdou, unemployed, sitting in the family home in Gemmayze, a district that lies a few hundred metres from the port warehouses where highly explosive material was stored for years, a ticking time bomb next to a densely populated area.

As Abdou spoke, a domestic water boiler fell through the ceiling of his cracked home, while volunteers from the neighbourhood turned out on the street to sweep up debris.

“Do we actually have a government here?” said taxi driver Nassim Abiaad, whose cab was crushed by falling building wreckage just as he was about to get into the vehicle. “There is no way to make money anymore.”

The government has promised a full investigation and put several port employees under house arrest. State news agency NNA said 16 people were taken into custody. But for many Lebanese, the explosion was symptomatic of the years of neglect by the authorities while state corruption thrived.

Shock waves

Officials have said the blast, whose seismic impact was recorded hundreds of kilometres away, might have caused losses amounting to $15bn — a bill the country cannot pay when it has already defaulted on its mountain of national debt, exceeding 150% of economic output, and talks about a lifeline from the International Monetary Fund have stalled.

Hospitals, many heavily damaged as shock waves ripped out windows and pulled down ceilings, have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties. Many were struggling to find enough foreign exchange to buy supplies before the explosion.

In the port area, rescue teams set up arc lights to work through the night in a dash to find those still missing, as families waited tensely, slowly losing hope of ever seeing loved ones again. Some victims were hurled into the sea because of the explosive force.

The weeping mother of one of the missing called a prime-time TV programme on Thursday night to plead with the authorities to find her son, Joe. He was found — dead — hours later.

Lebanese Red Cross secretary-general George Kettaneh told local radio VDL that three more bodies had been found in the search, while the health minister said on Friday that the death toll had climbed to 154. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

Charbel Abreeni, who trained port employees, showed pictures on his phone of killed colleagues. He was sitting in a church where the head from the statue of the Virgin Mary had been blown off.

“I know 30 port employees who died, two of them are my close friends and a third is missing,” said Abreeni, whose home was wrecked in the blast. His shin was bandaged. “I have nowhere to go except my wife’s family. How can you survive here, the economy is zero?”

Offers of immediate medical and food aid have poured in from Arab states, Western nations and beyond. But none, so far, address the bigger challenges facing a bankrupt nation.

French President Emmanuel Macron came to the city on Thursday with a cargo from France. He promised to explain some “home truths” to the government, telling them they needed to root out corruption and deliver economic reforms. He was greeted on the street by many Lebanese who asked for help in ensuring “regime” change, so a new set of politicians could rebuild Beirut and set the nation on a new course.

Beirut still bore  scars from heavy shelling in the 1975-1990 civil war before the blast. After the explosion, chunks of the city once again look like a war zone.

Reuters

Countries quick to send help to Beirut after huge blast

The death toll of 100 is expected to rise as the dust is far from settled in Lebanon
World
1 day ago

Death toll rises to 135 and thousands injured in huge Beirut blast

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures
World
2 days ago

Beirut’s blast will be blamed on Hezbollah, no matter what

That such an explosive stockpile existed will likely see the US treasury and Israel tap Hezbollah, which they believe controls many of Beirut’s ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Shattered Beirut at the end of its tether

Blast could not have come at a worse time for bankrupt Lebanon
World
23 hours ago

Lebanon in mourning as it searches for its dead after huge blast

At least 137 are confirmed dead, with dozens and up to a quarter of a million people have been left without homes fit to live in
World
1 day ago

Beirut blast kills nearly 80 and injures thousands

Officials say the death toll likely to rise and blame the blast on port warehouse storing ammonium nitrate
World
2 days ago

The week in pictures

A powerful explosion devastates Lebanon’s capital, millions of people in the US are left without electricity after tropical storm Isaias, and more ...
Life
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy
World / Africa
2.
US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga decries ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.