Mosul’s train station, a gateway to the world, caught in the crossfire

Mosul — Nearly a century ago, Iraqis and Westerners stood here with tickets to Berlin, Istanbul or Venice. Today, the rusting tracks and overturned carriages of Mosul’s train station betray the city’s isolation.

Battered by sanctions against the old regime of Saddam Hussein, back-to-back conflicts and little investment, the once grandiose train station in the Iraqi city’s western half is a shadow of its former self.

The first train rumbled into Mosul station in 1940 from the capital Baghdad, then roared out to Istanbul to join the celebrated Orient Express — taking passengers as far as Paris, 4,400km away. In the 1950s, novelist Agatha Christie arrived at Mosul station, which later featured in her detective stories.

Mosul was an essential stop in the Iraqi Republic Railway system, which, for decades, linked Baghdad to 72 locations every day via 2,000km of tracks.

“Every day, there were either passenger trains or cargo trains,” recalls Amer Abdallah, who worked as a train conductor in Mosul up until a decade ago, when the last train pulled out of town. At the bombed-out station, the father of five caressed a rusting locomotive, his face contorting into a grimace. “My darling,” he says, his nickname for this train engine.

Abdallah and others have fond memories of trips west to Syria or south to Basra, bridging cities and peoples that now feel brutally blocked off from one another.

“For just 1,000 or 2,000 dinars (about $1), we could go to Baghdad or elsewhere in Iraq,” says Ali Ogla, a father of seven who used to take the train regularly. “It was a comfortable way of travelling for sick or handicapped people. When it came to the cargo, we’d be sure it would arrive on time and in good shape.”

No money, no maintenance

The station was more than just a transport hub: it was Mosul’s economic engine and a source of national pride.

“The station hosted one of Mosul’s oldest hotels, coffee shops, gardens, a garage for horse-drawn carriages and later, for cars,” says railway engineer Mohammed Abdelaziz.

Railway and station employees, businessmen, restaurant and café owners and taxi drivers all made a living from the train traffic through Mosul, Abdelaziz says.