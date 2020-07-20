World / Middle East

Gulf deficits to reach $490bn by 2023 due to oil and virus hits, says S&P

20 July 2020 - 21:19 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dubai — Arab states of the energy-rich Gulf are expected to accumulate $490b in deficits by 2023 due to the double hit of low oil prices and the coronavirus slowdown, S&P Global said Monday.

The six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) is estimated to post a combined budget deficit of $180bn in 2020 alone, the ratings agency said in a report.

It based its estimates on an average oil price of $30 a barrel this year, forecast to rise to $55 in 2022.

Government funding needs in the GCC — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — have increased significantly this year, S&P said.

“We expect total GCC government debt to increase by a record high of about $100bn in 2020 alone,” it said.

An additional $80bn will be withdrawn from government assets, estimated at $2-trillion, to plug the budget shortfall.

“Based on our macroeconomic assumptions, we expect to see GCC government balance sheets continue to deteriorate up until 2023,” when deficits would have accumulated to $490bn, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit global oil demand hard, leading to a crash in oil prices to a two-decade low before a partial recovery.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July estimated the six GCC states stand to lose about $200bn in oil revenues in 2020.

The IMF also forecast that GCC growth in 2020 would shrink by 7.1%, the lowest in almost four decades, as a result of the pandemic and low oil prices.

S&P said Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, will account for 55% of the total GCC deficits, followed by Kuwait with 17% and Abu Dhabi with 11%.

AFP

DESNÉ MASIE: Containing the virus must come first

Giving in to pressure to open the economy too early results in flare-ups and repeated lockdowns
Opinion
1 day ago

Virus-induced drop in cocoa demand puts African farmers at risk

Chocolate-makers predicts a cocoa surplus as Covid-19 hits demand, with Ivory Coast and Ghana farmers saying governments must step in
World
1 day ago

Two experimental Covid-19 vaccines ‘produce strong immune reactions’

The studies, published in The Lancet medical journal, constitute a major step on the road towards a viable Covid-19 vaccine
World
4 hours ago

German abattoirs at risk of Covid-19 due to air cooling systems

Air systems draw the air out of meatpacking halls and cool it before pumping it back in, increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19-laden droplets
World
9 hours ago

EU markets slump after pause in recovery talks

A group of wealthy northern European states is pushing for a smaller recovery fund, and is seeking to limit how payouts are split between grants and ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rambling Kanye West breaks down in tears at ...
World / Americas
2.
ANALYSIS: Anxious world might wait in vain for ...
World
3.
UK pre-orders 90-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine
World / Europe
4.
Tensions rise over filling of Africa’s largest dam
World / Africa
5.
CanSino vaccine for Covid-19 looking promising ...
World

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: Anxious world might wait in vain for ailing Superman US to rescue it ...

World

Global economy is still in precarious position, warns IMF

World

SA on track to get IMF loan by end of July

National

Pakistan parks project lets communities tend the land and keep jobs

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.