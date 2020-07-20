Gulf deficits to reach $490bn by 2023 due to oil and virus hits, says S&P

Dubai — Arab states of the energy-rich Gulf are expected to accumulate $490b in deficits by 2023 due to the double hit of low oil prices and the coronavirus slowdown, S&P Global said Monday.

The six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) is estimated to post a combined budget deficit of $180bn in 2020 alone, the ratings agency said in a report.

It based its estimates on an average oil price of $30 a barrel this year, forecast to rise to $55 in 2022.

Government funding needs in the GCC — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — have increased significantly this year, S&P said.

“We expect total GCC government debt to increase by a record high of about $100bn in 2020 alone,” it said.

An additional $80bn will be withdrawn from government assets, estimated at $2-trillion, to plug the budget shortfall.