Yemen’s children starve as conflict drags into seventh year

Sanaa — Masirah Saqer can barely open her eyes, as she struggles to swallow the milk her grandmother tries to feed her with a syringe.

Nearby the cries of other malnourished children reverberate around the pink-walled hospital ward, a vivid reminder of the human cost of Yemen’s devastating conflict, which drags into a seventh year on Tuesday.

Masirah, just short of three months old, is undergoing treatment at Al-Sabyine hospital's infant malnutrition department in the capital Sanaa. Swaddled in a pink and white comforter, her tiny frame and slender limbs dwarfed by the full-sized bed on which her grandmother sits as she tries to feed her.

The war in Yemen, the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, has mutated into what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. After years of protests and political crises that escalated into violent clashes, the conflict took a decisive turn on July 8, 2014.

Huthi rebels from the north pulled off a decisive victory in the battle for the city of Amran north of Sanaa, comprehensively defeating government troops. The battlefield win opened the way for the rebels to march on the capital and take it with ease, but not without a dire human cost, with millions eventually pushed to the brink of starvation.

Brink of famine

Masirah is one of the many thousands of infants affected by the conflict.

Weighing just 2.4kg, she suffers from acute malnutrition, her grandmother said. “We needed a medical check-up, milk, and food. If the medicines are available in the hospital, they give them to us, if not we have to buy them outside.”

Millions of children in Yemen face starvation due to a lack of aid for the country, the UN children’s agency Unicef said in June.

The long conflict has devastated the health system and displaced 3.3-million people who live in camps where cholera and other diseases are rife.

The humanitarian situation has worsened since Saudi Arabia intervened in March 2015, leading a coalition in support of government forces against the rebels, who are in turn backed by Riyadh’s arch-rival Iran. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, including hundreds of children, in air strikes and raids.

Serious shortages

Yemen, a country with scarce clean water supplies, is now facing another threat — the spread of the novel coronavirus. Officially, the respiratory disease has killed 330 people in the country.

Doctors at Al-Sabyine’s malnutrition department, a facility with capacity for 25 patients, have warned that Covid-19 coupled with fuel shortages have worsened the situation and acted as a barrier to treatment.

Many parents fear their children are at risk of the deadly respiratory disease if they are admitted to hospital, said Dr Hazaa Abdallah al-Farah. “Some people won’t send their children to hospital any more” due to fears about the virus, he said.

But the true scale of the impact of coronavirus in the Huthi-controlled north of Yemen remains a mystery. The internationally recognised government accuses the rebels of a cover-up.

NGOs and the UN are braced for a catastrophe. Unicef has called for $461m to fund humanitarian work in Yemen and an additional $53m o fight Covid-19.

Despite the urgent need, only 39% of the first sum and just 10% of the second have so far been amassed, Unicef says.

The agency has also sounded the alarm over the reduction to its services on the ground. In June, the UN raised just $1.35bn of the $2.41bn it was aiming to secure for Yemen during a virtual donor conference.

“They die in their homes unable to get to the health centre or hospital or a clinic because of their bad financial situation,” said Amin al-Aizari, another doctor at Al-Sabyine. “They need food,” he said. “The children of Yemen die every hour and every minute.”

