Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani

Iran has asked Interpol for help to press charges of murder and terrorist action for the drone killing oftop general

29 June 2020 - 16:19 Babak Dehghanpisheh
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.

The US killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on January 3. Washington accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

Tehran called for an Interpol “red notice” on 36 US political and military figures, including the president, the official Islamic Republic News Agency said. A red notice is issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence

Alqasimehr said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action. 

Alqasimehr said the group included other US military and civilian officials but did not provide further details.

He said Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ends.

The killing of Soleimani brought the US and Iran to the brink of armed conflict after Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.

Reuters

