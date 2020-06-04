Iran reports surge in Covid-19 cases

Tehran — Iran announced 3,574 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the most in one day since the pandemic started, as authorities increase health warnings following a resurgence in recorded cases.

After hitting a near two-month low in early May, novel coronavirus infections started to rise again in June in the Islamic republic, which is battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the disease.

Thursday was the fourth straight day that the daily caseload had topped 3,000. The previous high was 3,186, recorded on March 30, at the height of the initial outbreak.

The health ministry has been taking no chances and has stepped up a public health campaign in recent days.

“Not respecting social distancing and public and personal hygiene rules, along with undertaking unnecessary travel, can have irreparable consequences,” warned an announcement running on repeat on the state television information channel.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 59 people had died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, taking Iran's overall official toll to 8,071.

A total of 164,270 people have tested positive for the virus since the first cases were announced in February.

There has been some scepticism at home and abroad about Iran's official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

'Completely careless'

Officials have appeared to suggest that the surge in new cases could be the result of wider testing rather than a second wave of infection.

Jahanpour said on Thursday that Iran had now conducted more than a million tests.