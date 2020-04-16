PODCAST | Economic benefits of backing Arabic women entrepreneurs

This brief, fire-lighter conversation was taped live on stage at SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam. In this conversation, Andile Masuku is joined by Hala Bugaighis, founder of Jusoor Centre for Studies and Development in Libya; Jumana Salous, project manager at Business Women Forum - Palestine; and from Jordan, Lamia Tarabiah who is the founder of Nawaret Haretna Support Centre for Women.

They discuss how supporting female entrepreneurship is economically sensible despite all of the negative preconceptions that exist, and call for greater participation and support of female entrepreneurs — as well as the removal of barriers that have historically made it more challenging for women to start businesses in the Arab world.

