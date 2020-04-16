World / Middle East

PODCAST | Economic benefits of backing Arabic women entrepreneurs

Libyan Hala Bugaighis and Palestinian nationals Jumana Salous and Lamia Tarabiah unpack why supporting female entrepreneurs in their parts of the world is economically sensible

16 April 2020 - 12:00 Andile Masuku
This brief, fire-lighter conversation was taped live on stage at SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam. In this conversation, Andile Masuku is joined by Hala Bugaighis, founder of Jusoor Centre for Studies and Development in Libya; Jumana Salous, project manager at Business Women Forum - Palestine; and from Jordan, Lamia Tarabiah who is the founder of Nawaret Haretna Support Centre for Women.

They discuss how supporting female entrepreneurship is economically sensible despite all of the negative preconceptions that exist, and call for greater participation and support of female entrepreneurs — as well as the removal of barriers that have historically made it more challenging for women to start businesses in the Arab world.

This podcast is part of a seven-part podcast miniseries interrogating the progress being made in advancing entrepreneurship and job creation in some of the world’s most fragile regions. The series was taped at the fringes of SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam— a premier gathering of refugees, entrepreneurs, educators, private sector actors, government leaders, academics and NGOs.

While SPARK is the presenting sponsor of the series,African Tech Roundup maintains complete editorial oversight. Opinions expressed by the host, Andile Masuku, and his guests, do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the presenting sponsor, SPARK.

