Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour lockdown on residents in all of its major cities on Monday and ordered non-essential businesses to shut until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew will apply in the capital of Riyadh as well as the cities of Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, Tabuk, Hofuf, Taif, Al Qatif and Khobar, the interior ministry said in a statement published on the official Saudi Press Agency. All commercial enterprises other than pharmacies, medical centres, groceries and a handful of other essential services must close, the ministry said.

Depending on how long the lockdown lasts, the measure is likely to have a major impact on the economy of the world’s largest crude exporter, which is already facing down a double crisis from the global pandemic and the collapse in oil prices.