World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to fight virus

People must stay at home from dusk to dawn for 21 days by royal decree

23 March 2020 - 17:15 Agency Staff
A view of an empty Al-Rajhi Mosque, as Friday prayers were suspended after the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI
A view of an empty Al-Rajhi Mosque, as Friday prayers were suspended after the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions.

The curfew — from 7pm until 6am — will be imposed for 21 days, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a royal decree.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia on Sunday said the number of Covid-19 cases had jumped to 511, the highest in the Gulf. The kingdom has reported no deaths so far.

Health-sector employees as well as security and military officials will be exempt from the curfew restrictions, the royal order said.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman warned on Thursday of a “more difficult” fight  against the virus as the kingdom faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

The Arab world’s biggest economy has shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage as it steps up efforts to contain the deadly virus.

The kingdom unveiled stimulus measures last week amounting to $32bn to support businesses, and said it planned to raise borrowing to 50% of GDP.

Saudi Arabia has also suspended prayers in all mosques except Islam's holiest two sites in Mecca and Medina, a sensitive move in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.

The world’s top crude exporter faces plunging oil prices, the mainstay of government revenue, which have slipped to about $25 a barrel to touch multiyear lows on the back of sagging demand due to the virus and a price war with Russia.

More than 1,300 infections have been detected in the Gulf region, with most cases initially identified among travellers returning from Iran, one of the world's worst-affected countries.

AFP

India orders lockdown over Covid-19 fears

Raft of new state shutdowns target hundreds of millions of Indians
World
19 hours ago

Trump warns of recession and urges Americans to halt most social activity

The US president downplays another dramatic decline in stocks, saying 'the market will take care of itself'
World
6 days ago

Milan in virtual lockdown as Italy reacts to coronavirus

Italian stocks and bonds tumble as worry mounts that the spread of the virus may push the economy into recession
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe cancels biggest trade fair to stave off ...
World / Africa
3.
AU warns Covid-19 spread will worsen as cases ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s annual inflation soared more than 500% ...
World / Africa
5.
This is how Russia tried to restore Muammar ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

German passengers stranded in Cape Town now on their way home

National

Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus hit

Companies / Financial Services

Coronavirus is the worst, fatigued Van der Burgh tweets

Sport

Coronavirus presents dope test hurdle for Olympics

Sport / Other Sport

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA is an expensive distraction we could have done without in ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.