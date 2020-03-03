Idlib assault intensifies ahead of Russia-Turkey talks

“We need to accept that this incident raised tensions between the two countries,” a Turkish security official said of last week's attack on Turkish troops.

“Turkey does not intend to clash with Russia in any way, and Russia does not want that either,” he said. “But on the battlefield it's another story. It's so complicated that an accidental attack on one another is the biggest risk.”

Nato member Turkey has the alliance's second-largest army. Russia, a nuclear-armed power, has a major airbase in Syria and deployed warships in the Mediterranean last week.

Turkey already hosts 3.6-million Syrian refugees and is trying to stem advances by Russian-backed Syrian government forces which have displaced 1-million people in Idlib, the last rebel bastion in Syria, driving them towards the Turkish border.

Russian support since 2015 has been instrumental in turning the tide of the war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad, who says he will recapture “every inch” of Syrian land.

“Russia is taking a very tough stance and showing it's ready for conflict,” said former Russian legislator Sergey Markov. “An attack on Saraqeb will be an attack on Russia.”

A person with direct knowledge of the Russian military police deployment in Syria said they had entered Saraqeb to show the Turks that they risked a direct clash with Moscow if they tried to retake it.

Russia believed the risk of a clash between Turkish and Russian forces was real, the same source said, saying Russian military police had been ordered not to fire at Turkish forces unless one of their own was wounded in a Turkish attack.

The showdown in northwest Syria comes ahead of Thursday's meeting between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, suggesting both sides are seeking to consolidate their military position in part to bolster their negotiating hand.

A Syrian opposition figure described the battle for Saraqeb, at the junction of Syria's main north-south and east-west highways, as a “war of wills”, while a rebel military commander said both countries were trying to impose a “fait accompli”.