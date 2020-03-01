Qatar plays vital role in securing US-Taliban peace deal

Doha — Qatar’s role in clinching a historic US-Taliban accord over the weekend could further strengthen its relationship with ally Washington despite efforts by fellow Gulf Arab states locked in a dispute with Doha to sideline it on the world stage.

The deal, which creates a path for the US to gradually pull out of Afghanistan and opens the way for a potential end to the 18-year conflict, was signed after more than a year and a half of talks held mostly in Doha, which hosts the Taliban’s political headquarters.

“Qatar has been an enormously important partner to get us to this very moment. When we’ve had hiccups in the road they have helped us smooth them out,” US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told reporters after the signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday.

Though peace negotiations between the sides within Afghanistan could now drag on for years, the Doha accord allows Trump to claim an important foreign policy success.

“The Qataris have essentially tried to make themselves crucial to the US in being mediators where the Americans need mediators and, of course, post-2017 … positioning Qatar that way was very important,” said James Dorsey of S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

In 2017 Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia and its allies when they severed ties with Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism and is cosying up to regional foe Iran.

United front

Doha denies the charges and says the political, trade and travel embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt since mid-2017 aims to curtail its sovereignty.

Washington, which wants a united Gulf front against Iran, has tried to mediate an end to the dispute that erupted from long-simmering tensions over tiny but wealthy Qatar’s outsize role in the Middle East and its sponsorship of opposing factions in regional conflicts.

The Taliban deal could place Qatar in a position to help de-escalate tensions between Washington and Iran. Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region and shares a giant gas field with Iran, which sided with Doha in the Gulf spat.

“I think now global actors know where to go if they want conflicts resolved in our region,” Qatar assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater told reporters on Saturday.

Two Western diplomats told Reuters that Qatar played a vital role when US-Taliban negotiations broke down.