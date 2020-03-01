World / Middle East

Qatar plays vital role in securing US-Taliban peace deal

01 March 2020 - 19:25 Alexander Cornwell
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after a signing ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after a signing ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

Doha — Qatar’s role in clinching a historic US-Taliban accord over the weekend could further strengthen its relationship with ally Washington despite efforts by fellow Gulf Arab states locked in a dispute with Doha to sideline it on the world stage.

The deal, which creates a path for the US to gradually pull out of Afghanistan and opens the way for a potential end to the 18-year conflict, was signed after more than a year and a half of talks held mostly in Doha, which hosts the Taliban’s political headquarters.

“Qatar has been an enormously important partner to get us to this very moment. When we’ve had hiccups in the road they have helped us smooth them out,” US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told reporters after the signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday.

Though peace negotiations between the sides within Afghanistan could now drag on for years, the Doha accord allows Trump to claim an important foreign policy success.

“The Qataris have essentially tried to make themselves crucial to the US in being mediators where the Americans need mediators and, of course, post-2017 … positioning Qatar that way was very important,” said James Dorsey of S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

In 2017 Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia and its allies when they severed ties with Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism and is cosying up to regional foe Iran.

United front

Doha denies the charges and says the political, trade and travel embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt since mid-2017 aims to curtail its sovereignty.

Washington, which wants a united Gulf front against Iran, has tried to mediate an end to the dispute that erupted from long-simmering tensions over tiny but wealthy Qatar’s outsize role in the Middle East and its sponsorship of opposing factions in regional conflicts.

The Taliban deal could place Qatar in a position to help de-escalate tensions between Washington and Iran. Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region and shares a giant gas field with Iran, which sided with Doha in the Gulf spat.

“I think now global actors know where to go if they want conflicts resolved in our region,” Qatar assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater told reporters on Saturday.

Two Western diplomats told Reuters that Qatar played a vital role when US-Taliban negotiations broke down.

A Qatari official involved in the process said Doha looked for a “face-saving” way to salvage talks when Trump cancelled a meeting in September with Taliban leaders at Camp David after the group claimed an attack in Kabul that killed a US soldier.

“We thought about two things to do. Number one a hostage release or swap and the second one to work on a reduction in violence,” said Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatar’s foreign ministry envoy for counterterrorism and mediation of conflict resolution.

“We thought if we succeeded in those two points we can save the process and bring the parties to the negotiating table again, and that’s what we did in November,” he told Saturday’s news briefing.

He was referring to the Taliban’s release of American and Australian professors, held hostage for over three years, in November in return for the release of three Taliban commanders. A seven-day reduction in violence preceded Saturday’s signing.

Qatar also advised Washington against “fragmentation and proliferation” of efforts, he said, in an apparent reference to attempts by Doha’s rivals to host rounds of the talks.

Taliban representatives and US officials had met in the UAE in December 2018, with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE also taking part.

Prominent UAE commentator Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said in a Twitter post on Saturday that while the US-Taliban deal should have happened under the aegis of “a Gulf state other than Qatar”, it was still considered a victory for Gulf diplomacy.

Qatari Twitter user Hamad al-Qahtani shot back that the “victory is solely for Qatari diplomacy”.

Reuters

Afghanistan to reveal election results five months after polls

Recount results in a purge of nearly 1-million votes due to irregularities
World
1 week ago

In 2019, US bombed Afghanistan more than in past decade

The 2019 figure represents a dramatic surge in bombings in Afghanistan compared to the peak of president Barack Obama’s ‘surge’ in 2009
World
1 month ago

Taliban ceasefire hinges on agreement with US negotiators

Sources say Taliban is open to 10-day ceasefire  with US and talks with Afghan government
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Commodities pile up in China as coronavirus ...
World / Asia
2.
Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?
World / Africa
3.
British Barclay billionaires in family feud after ...
World / Europe
4.
China now has more billionaires than US and India ...
World
5.
Investors now expect global recession due to ...
World

Related Articles

The future is worrying as Afghan women live in threat of men

World / Asia

Afghanistan welcomes death of Islamic State leader

World / Asia

More than 60 people killed in Afghan mosque blast

World / Asia

Taliban eyes again riding roughshod over ‘graveyard of empires’

Opinion

US drone strike kills 30 farm workers in Afghanistan

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.