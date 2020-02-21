Dirty-money watchdog likely to blacklist Iran over anti-terrorism financing

Paris — A global, dirty-money watchdog is likely to place Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms, a move that would further isolate the country from financial markets, two diplomats said.

The decision comes after more than three years of warnings from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) urging Tehran to enact terrorist financing conventions or it would see its suspension from the blacklist lifted and some counter-measures applied.

It will mean more scrutiny of transactions with Iran, tougher external auditing of financing firms operating in the country and add pressure on the few banks and businesses still operating with Iran.

“It will be placed on the blacklist today,” said a Western diplomat. “The consequence of [Iran’s] inaction is higher costs of borrowing and isolation from the financial system.”

A second diplomat also said Iran would be placed on the list.

However, the two diplomats and a third European official, who did not confirm Tehran would be placed on the blacklist, said countries will be called to implement counter-measures relevant to their economies, leaving them with a choice on what to implement.

“It’s a middle solution. A sort of a fudge to leave the door open for the Iranians,” said one the diplomats.

Foreign businesses say Iran’s compliance with FATF rules is key if Tehran wants to attract investors, especially since the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers.

Washington has since pushed a policy of “maximum pressure”, saying a broader deal should be negotiated on nuclear issues, Iran’s missile programme, and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

France, Britain and Germany have tried to salvage the nuclear deal, but have faced growing pressure from the US to join its efforts against Iran. “The US was pushing for the toughest position, while other countries such as China and Russia preferred something more flexible,” said a European official. “The Europeans were looking for something in between.”

US sanctions have crippled Iran’s economy, slashing its oil exports and increasingly isolating it from the international financial system.

Iran’s leaders have been divided over complying with the FATF. Supporters say it could ease foreign trade with Europe and Asia when the country’s economy is targeted by US penalties aimed at its isolation.

Hardline opponents argue that passing legislation towards joining the FATF could hamper Iran’s support for its allies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Iran’s action plan to meet the FATF requirements, implemented in 2016, expired in January 2018.

This week, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared resigned to the FATF blacklisting, accusing the US of using its maximum pressure campaign to exert influence at the FATF.

