PODCAST | Unpacking Arab identity and socio-economic dynamics

In this podcast, Andile Masuku chats with Dr Salam Said, a seasoned Middle Eastern economics researcher who specialises in Arab economies, Arab trade policies and the political economy of Syria.

Andile taps Said’s extensive professional and lived experience as he attempts to wrap his mind around some of the ways Arab identity and geopolitical dynamics (past and present) inform the socio-economic policies of nations that tend to dominate the global news cycle for all kinds of complex reasons.

Hear Said candidly expounds on how to properly gauge the economic empowerment of everyday citizens, particularly women, of Arab nations.



Join the debate: