African Tech Roundup
PODCAST | Unpacking Arab identity and socio-economic dynamics
Gauging the economic empowerment of everyday citizens, particularly women, of Arab nations
In this podcast, Andile Masuku chats with Dr Salam Said, a seasoned Middle Eastern economics researcher who specialises in Arab economies, Arab trade policies and the political economy of Syria.
Andile taps Said’s extensive professional and lived experience as he attempts to wrap his mind around some of the ways Arab identity and geopolitical dynamics (past and present) inform the socio-economic policies of nations that tend to dominate the global news cycle for all kinds of complex reasons.
Hear Said candidly expounds on how to properly gauge the economic empowerment of everyday citizens, particularly women, of Arab nations.
Editorial Disclaimer: This podcast is part of a seven-part podcast miniseries interrogating the progress being made in advancing entrepreneurship and job creation in some of the world’s most fragile regions.
The series was taped at the fringes of SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam — a premier gathering of refugees, entrepreneurs, educators, private-sector actors, government leaders, academics and NGOs.
• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.