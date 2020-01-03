Tens of thousands rally in Iran’s capital against US ‘crimes’

Tehran — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran and other cities to protest against American “crimes” after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad on Friday.

Chanting “Death to America” and holding up posters of the slain Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, the demonstrators filled streets for several blocks in central Tehran after Friday prayers.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the commander of its Quds Force foreign operations arm had been killed by US forces in an air strike on Baghdad international airport.

Soleimani, who died aged 62, was one of Iran’s most popular public figures.

Women and men, many of them elderly, took part in the processions, some holding aloft portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The axis of any evil is America, the motto of religion and the Quran is death to America,” they said in unison.